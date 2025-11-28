Colorado Invites Deion Sanders’ Mother as Program Makes Thanksgiving Announcement

Thanksgiving in Boulder has basically become a mother-son reunion for the Colorado Buffaloes. Last year, Deion Sanders and Connie Knight pulled up to camp. This season continues the same way, almost like starting a tradition. Mama Knight rolled right back in with the extended Buffs family.

On November 27, the Buffaloes football Instagram page posted a thread of pictures from their Thanksgiving celebration. The very first picture had Deion and his mother, Knight. In the snapshot, he’s spotted treating his mom to a hearty, scrumptious serving.

The caption read, “Family, food, & gratitude 💛.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colorado Football (@cubuffsfootball)

With Jordan Seaton laughing it up and Robert Livingstone sharing family vibes, along with the other coaches, the scene was all smiles. Still, for Deion and Connie, it was more than just a simple holiday. After all, 2025 has been extra tough for Deion’s mother.

The Buffaloes’ head coach was diagnosed with an aggressive bladder cancer. Deion underwent a radical cystectomy, the surgical removal of his bladder, after a malignant tumor was discovered. However, Connie was not informed about it initially.

“She don’t know anything. Let me tell my mama that. Shoot,” said Deion in one of the Well Off Forever’s episodes. “We can’t do that. My mama got her own stuff going on. She can’t worry about me.”

Connie was Deion’s rock growing up, now it’s his turn to be hers. With his father, Mims Sanders, battling addiction, it was she who carried the load, working tirelessly to raise Coach Prime.

“My staff says I’m stubborn because I love to work… but I’ve never, in my life, seen my mama take a day off. I can’t recall a time when I was at home and my mom said, ‘I’m not going to work because I don’t feel good,’” the Buffaloes head coach once said in an interview.

Though Deion could never repay Connie for the sacrifices she made, he found a sweet way to honor her. The sneaker-loving Coach Prime, creator of the Nike Air DT Max 96, kicked things up a notch just for his mom. He dropped a “Love Letter to Connie,” an all-red tribute to his mom. With ‘Love You Mom’ tucked into the insoles, the shoe becomes less of a style drop and more of a love letter to the woman who raised him. But where was the rest of the Sanders squad?

How did the Sanders family celebrate their Thanksgiving?

Deion’s daughter, Deiondra, kept it low-key, choosing a cozy house party over a night out. Her Thanksgiving turned into a movie-night, curled up on the couch. One IG Story clip even shows her dishing out food, rocking her comfy pajama set.

Things have been difficult for her, too. She has been single-handedly raising her son, Snow, after breaking up with her fiancé, R&B King, Jacquees. Deion’s daughter also posted a selfie with her son. The caption read, “Happy Thanksgiving ♥️.”

Deion’s firstborn, Deion Sanders Jr., aka Bucky, took a trip down memory lane, posting classic clips of him, Shedeur, and Shilo. Now, what about the Colorado Buffaloes family?

A coach’s departure might have toned down their excitement. Southern Methodist is reportedly dialing up a legend. Marshall Faulk is on deck to be announced as Southern’s next head man, wrapping up a 2025 stint as Deion Sanders’ running backs coach. Meanwhile, Deion’s favorite Julian “JuJu” Lewis is also adjusting to some changes.

“I made a decision that Juju is going to redshirt,” said Coach Prime. “That is my decision. I want what’s best for the kid, his family, this wonderful university. I think for the program it’s best for everyone, but mainly it’s great for him. I’m not going to say he was happy.”

This wraps up Julian Lewis’ debut campaign while keeping his eligibility clock frozen. A snap at Kansas State would’ve burned a year and pushed him into sophomore status with just three seasons remaining. That’s how Thanksgiving Eve in Boulder came loaded with moments, big and small.