Colorado Locker Room Reveals True Feelings on Julian Lewis as Coach Prime QB1 Inclination Confirmed

Colorado Buffaloes faithful have anxiously awaited Coach Prime to name a successor to Shedeur. With two elite talents in the QB room, Deion hasn’t had an easy decision to make. This is despite the vast experience difference between senior Kaidon Salter and 17-year-old freshman Julian Lewis. But age and experience may not be as much of a hindrance according to other players.

What’s telling is how quickly the locker room has warmed up to Julian Lewis. Teammates’ comments won’t hand him the starting job outright, but they certainly raise his stock in the eyes of the staff and fans. A quarterback’s best endorsement usually comes from his receivers, and Lewis has begun stacking praise there. Tulsa transfer and Colorado sophomore Joseph Williams, has grown to love catching the ball from Lewis. Williams spoke candidly about his bond, saying, “I met JuJu on my visit here. That played a part in it, we clicked immediately. Every time I’m on the field he looks at me, we’re on the same page.” It’s the kind of chemistry that makes coaches take notice.

Even the older vets have a positive perspective on the QB battle. Senior WR Sincere Brown offered a balanced view of the room, underscoring both the experience of Salter and the promise of Julian Lewis. “Kaidon is very wise, very experienced. He can facilitate very well,” Brown said. Then he turned his attention to the teenager at the center of the buzz: “Julian has a pure god given arm. From a talent stand point, they both got it.” For a program retooling its offense in Year Two under Prime, those are heavyweight statements. Brown’s words echo a reality many inside Boulder already know. Colorado has a talent-rich QB room that’s beginning to shape the Buffs’ future.

The present, however, belongs to Kaidon Salter. With under two weeks before kickoff in Boulder, longtime CU beat writer Brian Howell and analyst Mat Smith believe the Buffs have quietly found their QB1 for the season ahead. “It’s clear to me that this is Kaidon Salter’s offense. He is the guy for the time being,” Howell told Smith. “I would be absolutely stunned if he’s not the quarterback on August 29 against Georgia Tech.” The reasoning is simple: Salter’s maturity and experience give him a head start. He brings the muscle memory of game reps that Lewis hasn’t yet tasted.

Smith added a key detail that tells the story without words: practice distribution. “Kaidon has been the only one so far that we’ve seen get reps with that first team offensive line and no reps with the second team,” Smith explained. Howell agreed, noting the reps have been consistent, and consistent reps mean trust. That trust is the invisible currency that wins you the huddle. Julian Lewis has dazzled with arm talent and flashes of poise, but Salter has been handed the keys in camp settings that matter. Both are dual-threat QBs, but Salter’s athleticism paired with experience makes him the safer pilot to steer a roster looking to make waves in the Big 12.

Julian Lewis isn’t just a name for the future. He’s a storyline in real time. The five-star freshman has shown the raw ability that made him one of the most coveted recruits in the country. Teammates already trust him, his arm strength is undeniable, and his presence, at just 17 years old, commands attention. Unless Lewis does something “completely out of this world,” the starting job belongs to Salter. But here’s the truth Buffs fans should hold onto: Deion Sanders has more talent under center than Colorado has seen in years.

Senior analyst says Julian Lewis can see some “present” playing time

College sports analyst and On3 football insider Pete Nakos added more fuel to the debate swirling around Boulder, dropping some nuggets on what he’s been hearing out of Colorado camp. “Deion Sanders and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur have been mum to this point on the ongoing quarterback battle between Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and true freshman Julian Lewis,” Nakos wrote. The secrecy is classic Coach Prime, but that hasn’t stopped insiders from drawing their own conclusions.

“Salter is the more experienced of the two quarterbacks, playing in 30 career games. One source told On3 that they give the Liberty transfer the edge at this point to win the competition,” Nakos continued. That’s hardly shocking. Salter’s résumé stretches across years and situations, while Lewis is still just 17, barely scratching the surface of his potential. For now, the steady hand appears to hold the cards.

But here’s the twist. This isn’t some simple open-and-shut case. “[Salter’s experience] does not mean Lewis is out of the picture,” Nakos added. In fact, another source hinted at creativity in how Colorado might roll things out this fall: “One source told On3 that it would not be surprised if Colorado employs some type of platoon situation with Lewis getting a few drives per game.” That’s where the intrigue lies. Salter may get the opening bell against Georgia Tech, but it sounds like Lewis will still have a chance to flash his arm and plant his flag.