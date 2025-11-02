Colorado Media Drags Deion Sanders Through the Mud After He Takes All the Blame

October 20, 2024, Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes crushed the Arizona Wildcats in a blowout 34-7 heroic feat. A year later, Brent Brennan’s boys came, fought, and conquered Folson Field. While going back home, they made Deion’s boys taste a 52-17 blowout loss. This came after Colorado’s 53-7 loss against the Utah Utes. Already, the water is flowing above Deion’s head when Colorado media chose to make it harder for Coach Prime with their blunt criticism.

Right after the Buffaloes’ fate was decided in the hands of the Wildcats on November 1, Denver Post analyst Troy Renck came up with an article. “He [Deion] was citing society’s obsession with instant gratification — pizza with a phone call, dinner dashed to our doorstep. You know, how nobody has patience anymore,” wrote the analyst. It has been three years in Boulder, and the analyst is still not convinced Deion lived up to his hype.

Imago Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As if the back-to-back blowout losses were not enough for Coach Prime to handle. On Saturday, the Buffaloes helped the Wildcats end a drought. Arizona’s luck did not favor 30 points on the road once under Brennan, but that streak got snapped against the Buffs. The Wildcats put up their highest point total ever in a Big 12 matchup, their first 30-plus outing in a true road game since the 2023 Territorial Cup. Deion had already admitted having a tough time in the quarterback room, moving away from Shedeur Sanders.

In an interview with Romi Bean, the Buffs’ head coach accepted, “It’s been tumultuous because you’ve never concerned yourself with that position. It was like, ‘I ain’t worried about that. I know what he’s (Shedeur) gonna do.’” And their face-off against Arizona just exposed the glaring issues. Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter got benched late in the first half, giving way to Ryan Staub, but things didn’t get any smoother.

After both of Staub’s third-quarter passes landed in enemy hands, Colorado turned to freshman Julian Lewis. The rookie wasted no time making an impression, launching a 59-yard bomb to Omarion Miller for his first career touchdown. The throw not only lit up the crowd but also traveled 10 yards farther than Salter’s entire 49-yard passing total on 11-of-15 completions. All this together made Deion’s seat hot.

“And let’s be honest, in the current college landscape, coaches making $10.8 million per year don’t get the luxury of rebuilding seasons or failing to qualify for a bowl — even a bad one. CU requires victories in its final three games at West Virginia, against Arizona State and on the road versus Kansas State to be eligible for the postseason,” Renck keeps things straight. However, even having so many things on his plate, Deion did not run away from facing the blame.

Deion Sanders takes the hit after no happy ending for the Buffs

Instead of ‘what went wrong for Deion’s program,’ the reality is more of a ‘what did not go wrong for Deion’s program.’ It just makes our task easier, so varied has been the list of things turning awry for the Buffaloes. At halftime, CU trailed by 31 and had more penalties (nine) than points (seven). The offense sputtered through the first half, racking just 117 yards and earning a sarcastic Bronx cheer from the crowd when it finally managed its first first down.

As the loss leaves a deep scar in Deion’s heart, the head coach came with a plea. “Don’t attack the coordinators. Come at me. Don’t attack the players. Come at me. This is me. It has nothing to do with none of them. It has everything to do with me,” he said. Who would have thought that Deion would fall into such a tough spot?

After all, it was supposed to be the gala celebration for the father-son duo. Before the game, Shedeur was spotted walking in as the Folsom Field broke down in loudest cheers seeing their homeboy’s return. No one, not even Deion, had any idea about this surprise. After all, Shedeur shared during a livestream, that after suffering an injury, he planned to keep himself locked in Cleveland, focusing on rehab.

Now that Deion Sanders’ boys failed to come up with a homecoming gift for Shedeur, it must be all the way more embarrassing. But to the former Buffs quarterback, all that matters is his Papa Prime. While the game was still on, and Colorado hustled against Arizona, Deion’s son posted a video with the caption, “No matter the season, had to pull up on Pops, Family always stands together.” Through all the noise and doubt, one thing’s certain: Deion will always have Shedeur.