Colorado Transfer Undergoes Major Body Transformation With New Program After Leaving Deion Sanders

Back in December 2023, Deion Sanders was on cloud nine after landing the No. 1-ranked offensive lineman recruit, Jordan Seaton. Even before Seaton proved himself in Boulder, he came with a nickname for Seaton, “Big Time.” But the 2026 portal season cost Colorado Buffaloes hard as they lost Seaton to the LSU Tigers. And the offensive lineman’s transformation, moving to Baton Rouge, might hurt Deion even more.

“The ex-Colorado Buffalo was listed at 6’5, 330 pounds last season,” reported analyst Zack Nagy after the difference was noticed on LSU’s 2026 Spring Camp roster. “Now, after just a few months in Baton Rouge, he checks in at 6’5, 307 pounds.”

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Nagy attached pictures of Seaton hitting the gym, doing deadlifts, or taking part in running drills. Seaton’s Instagram profile has only three posts. The last post was made on March 13 and showed the Colorado transfer engaging in high-intensity workouts like lifting a heavy ball and making a huge dumbbell his best friend in the gym. His mood for the 2026 season suiting up for Lane Kiffin’s LSU?

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“To be ballin you gott a-all-in,” the last slide of the post read.

“I Don’t small talk ima BIG N%#!,” wrote the Colorado transfer for the caption.

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Deion Sanders let his star tackle play heavy in Boulder, which worked fine for their pass-heavy scheme, but hauling 330 pounds around caused obvious late-game fatigue. Lane Kiffin’s SEC offense demands serious trench mobility, so LSU’s strength staff immediately stripped the bad weight to build his stamina.

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Weave these statistics into a single, more analytical sentence that demonstrates his value. For example: “His immediate impact as a true freshman at Colorado was undeniable, as he earned Freshman All-America honors by starting all 13 games and allowing zero sacks in 11 of them, which was a dominant performance that culminated in a stellar 91.4 PFF grade to open his sophomore season. Now, how is LSU going to benefit from Seaton’s physical transformation?

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Instead of relying on raw size as he did with the Buffaloes, this slimmed-down frame gives him better leverage. He now has the lateral quickness to match elite SEC edge rushers without gassing out on long, high-tempo drives.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Top 10 returning offensive tackles for the 2026 Season, Seaton holds the top 3 rank. His run blocking might still be under construction, but his pass protection? Elite. Thanks to his footwork and lateral quickness, which are simply untouchable.

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Tapping into a ‘prove it’ mentality after LSU went to great lengths to secure his transfer, Seaton benefited from the program bending its own academic enrollment rules to bring him to Baton Rouge.

The LSU Tigers made an exception to land the Colorado Buffaloes transfer

LSU had set a deadline for players to enroll in the classes. But after moving out of Colorado, Seaton was busy visiting schools to pick up the one that suited him best. In the process, the lineman missed many spring semester deadlines. But Kiffin was not ready to pass on the Colorado transfer and decided to bend the rules in his honor.

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“NEW: Even though the deadline to enroll in classes passed last week, LSU transfer Jordan Seaton is expected to be on campus and enrolled in classes this week, source confirms. That would allow him to participate in spring practice,” reported Louisiana Sports analyst Matt Moscona.

Other than the rules, Seaton’s price tag also picked up a lot of buzz this transfer portal season. Initially, it was reported that for making the switch from Colorado to LSU, Seaton would command well over $2 million, making the offer to fall between the $4 to $5 million range.

Another source claimed that suiting up for purple and gold, the offensive lineman will be pocketing a hefty $8.5 million offer. However, there was no credible source to confirm how much Seaton actually earned. Regardless of the amount, Seaton is locked and loaded for LSU’s 2026 push.