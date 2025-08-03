Colorado WR Comments Show Coach Prime Has Travis Hunter Successor as Shedeur Sanders Void Looms

Some guys walk into a locker room and you know they’re not just here to play. They have come to take over. And in Boulder right now, there’s one wideout already making noise that he might be that guy. The one who grabs Travis Hunter’s crown and keeps the Buffs’ offense dangerous. Even with Shedeur Sanders gone.

That guy? Sophomore wide receiver Dre’lon Miller. The Texas native is not just talking about filling Hunter’s shoes. He’s talking about breaking in his own pair. When Buffs insider Mark Johnson asked if he saw himself as a versatile player like Hunter, Miller didn’t flinch: “Oh, most definitely. I feel like, why limit me? I know you can put me anywhere on the field and I can make plays. Just give me the ball.”

It’s a bold answer, but his freshman tape backs it up. Miller played in all 13 games last year, starting three. The production speaks for itself: 32 catches, 277 yards, and 3 touchdowns in a room stacked with NFL-bound talent. His real “hey, look at me” moment came against Utah, when he ripped off a 108-yard performance with a 49-yard score that had the home crowd losing it. And he didn’t just stick to catching passes. He took handoffs, ran routes out of the backfield, and kept defenses guessing.

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Drelon Miller 6 carries for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field.

That versatility is exactly what made Travis Hunter lethal in 2024. The man was a walking trophy case. Heisman, Bednarik, Biletnikoff, Walter Camp, Hornung. You name it, he bagged it. Hunter was an era in himself. Replacing that? Nearly impossible. But Miller’s making his case.

And the timing couldn’t be better. Colorado lost four wideouts to the NFL, including Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester, and Will Sheppard. Somebody has to be the QB’s best friend in 2025, and the sophomore has the size, burst, and competitive edge to step into that spotlight. Early projections have him doubling his freshman numbers. He has the potential for a true breakout season if the chemistry, with whoever comes under center, clicks.

Speaking of chemistry, Miller’s quick to give love to the group up front. When asked about the Buffs’ offensive line, he didn’t hesitate: “Most definitely. I feel like even with the coaches, though, those guys are running down the field now. It’s toned up. So, I’m loving it. I’m happy to run behind them.” It’s a far cry from last season’s disaster in the trenches, when Colorado allowed 42 sacks and couldn’t crack 2.5 yards per carry. This year, Deion Sanders went full Home Depot in the portal. Over 9 linemen in, including All-Conference anchors Zy Crisler and Xavier Hill, plus returning All-American sophomore Jordan Seaton. Early reports out of spring and summer camps have the unit looking sharper, stronger, and much more cohesive.

Dre’lon Miller on Shedeur Sanders’ leadership

Now, the elephant in the room. Shedeur Sanders isn’t walking through that tunnel anymore. The QB1 who played with calm and led by example is in the NFL now. He left Boulder with no clear heir to his leadership style.

Miller didn’t sugarcoat it when Mark Johnson brought it up: “You know, it’s different of course from last year, just not having Shedeur in the room this year. But I feel like it’s still, we’re going great. The chemistry is there. We’re building each day, getting better and better. You know, it’s just the little things we talk about. You know, like if I was here on this route and he wanted me to be there. Just little things. Just communication.”

It’s an adjustment, but there’s real optimism inside that WR room. Colorado’s QB battle has Kaidon Salter, the Liberty transfer with video game numbers in 2023, competing with five-star phenom Julian “JuJu” Lewis and steady returner Ryan Staub. Each brings something different: Salter’s dual-threat chaos, Lewis’ raw arm talent, and Staub’s poise. But whoever wins the job, Miller’s already making sure the timing and trust are there.

Shedeur’s absence is more than losing a passer. It’s losing the guy who set the tone on Saturdays and in the huddle. This is where Miller’s growth as both a receiver and a leader matters. If he’s the one keeping the standard high for route precision, timing, and effort, it takes some of the pressure off from the next QB to be everything at once.