A month after celebrating a national title, the Indiana Hoosiers have another reason to celebrate. Their defensive coordinator, Bryant Haines, has captured the Broyles Award, an honor that narrowly eluded him just a season ago.

“Your Broyles Award Winner, @Coach_BHaines. 👏” the Indiana Football Twitter page paid a tribute to their defensive coordinator.

Cignetti’s assistant was the center of attention during the award ceremony in Hot Springs, Arkansas, becoming the 30th winner. Haines faced stiff competition for the award. The 2026 finalists included Haines, Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, and Texas Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood. But in the end, Haines made Cignetti and the Hoosiers proud by winning the biggest honor as an assistant coach.

“Becoming a Broyles Award finalist means you are the best of the best. Winning the award is a great honor, but all of you here today are now part of a select group of incredible assistant coaches,” said the award founder, David Bazzel.

A big win for Cignetti, as Haines becomes his first assistant to join the Broyles Hall of Fame. At the same time, Haines’ win is a collective win for the Hoosiers, who have continued to support the coach after he came close to winning in 2024. Last season, he made it to the finalist list, but the award went to former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden.

The true measure of Haines’ impact was a defense that finished No. 2 nationally in both scoring (11.7 ppg) and run defense (77.2 ypg). It’s certainly a fantastic achievement, as they faced the 10th-toughest schedule in the country.

Haines deserves the due credit for the ranking, since it was backed by weekly film work, opponent-specific adjustments, and continuously putting players in positions to win. The head coach could foretell Haines’ success. So, he handed a three-year contract extension to Haines back in December, even before their CFP finals.

“Bryant had some calls, had some people very seriously interested in him,” Cignetti said. “We thought it was important to be proactive.”

This was mainly to ward off interest from other programs, as interest from schools started to pour in for the top-five defense coordinator. While Indiana football is more than pleased about Haines’ success, the fans sent in their acknowledgements.

Fans pour in their messages for Curt Cignetti’s assistant after a big honor

Miami coach and the Broyles Award finalist, Hetherman, was on Cignetti’s staff at James Madison from 2019-2021. “Incoming salty Miami fans. But congrats!!!!” One fan sarcastically noted the win might sting for Hurricanes fans. The pain feels worse after he helped the Miami defense land in the top 12.

Haines’ unit set the standard in Cignetti’s system, delivering program-best marks with eight games of sub-100 rushing yards allowed. “Congratulations @Coach_BHaines🐐🦬,” wrote a fan. Haines’ unit set a new standard for the program, allowing a school-best 15.6 points per game and holding opponents to under 100 rushing yards on eight separate occasions, a dominant performance that had fans celebrating online.

After a successful 2024 season, the last season came with challenges. “We need a bigger display case,” a volleyball coach wrote. Cignetti’s defense reached great heights even without key starters like Jailin Walker and James Carpenter, among others.

Haines has achieved success in each chapter of his coaching career. “Should have won it last year also. Best DC in America and future Indiana Head Coach,” a fan noted. From 2019 through 2023, James Madison lived in the national top 10 in total defense during each of Haines’ first four seasons.

Haines’ impact was felt early at Dukes, as he produced eight first-team All-CAA selections before the Dukes’ leap to the FBS. “As he deserves!” wrote another fan.

Having added the Broyles Award feather to his hat, Bryant Haines now faces bigger expectations. The expectations for Bryant Haines get bigger.