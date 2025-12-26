Connor Shaw Takes Noble Step to Send Emotional Message After Battling Serious Health Scare

What began as a nightmare on September 17 has turned into a comeback story. The former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback, Connor Shaw, suffered a cardiac arrest. Fast forward three months, and Shaw’s back in fighting shape, now running with a purpose. He took on a running challenge to inspire Gamecock Nation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I am closing in on 100 days since my cardiac arrest,” Shaw captured himself while running and posting it on his IG story on December 25. “7 days away from the New Year’s Day Champagne 5K, which is going to humble me. Out here getting our tests run in, keeping the tradition alive of kicking off the New Year with this Champagne 5K.”

Shaw collapsed on September 17 while coaching his nine-year-old son’s flag football team at Gracely Park in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Just 15 minutes after kickoff, emergency crews rushed to his aid before transporting the 33-year-old by ambulance to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he was treated in the ICU.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: Connor Shaw Instagram

Shaw turned 34 on September 19 and was released from the hospital on September 20. This must be a dark chapter that the quarterback legend probably wants to forget. However, he remembers it to keep reminding himself of the battle he has overcome. To mark the 100th day of his recovery journey, Shaw is now inviting his fans to sign up for the New Year’s Day Champagne 5K.

“There’s still time to register. It’ll be a great race next week,” said Shaw.

ADVERTISEMENT

The race will start on January 1, 2026, at Bridgeway Station. There are two categories: the 5K, for which the registration price is $39.99, and the Kids’ Fun Run, priced at $4.99.

Shaw shared the link on his Instagram story and tagged HeartHuddle. It’s an initiative launched by the winningest quarterback in Gamecocks’ history to spotlight sudden cardiac arrest awareness. Through this initiative, he emphasizes the importance of AEDs at recreational fields and youth football venues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He’s also pushing CPR training, as the campaign debuted at the November 29 tailgate during the Carolina-Clemson Tigers rivalry game.

With his comeback and cause, Shaw now stands as an inspiration for today’s players, already carrying the torch. One example is Tennessee Volunteers’ wideout Bru McCoy, who teamed up with the Peyton Walker Foundation to launch Huddle for Hearts. It’s also an initiative focused on getting AEDs into the hands of youth sports programs to help save lives during sudden cardiac arrest emergencies.

While Shaw fights for a noble cause, he holds gratitude in his heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Connor Shaw’s most significant takeaway from his dark phase

Shaw was South Carolina’s starting quarterback from 2011 to 2013. He passed for 6,074 yards and ran for 1,683 yards and came up with 56 touchdowns. The former quarterback boasts a 27-5 career record. He was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2021.

Toughness has never been a question for Shaw. But the sudden cardiac arrest rattled him to his core. What stays with him now is gratitude for the two heroes: off-duty firefighter Caleb Carter and police officer Zach Moore, who didn’t hesitate and ran straight into the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They began to perform CPR for five minutes until an AED arrived, which gave me another chance at life,” Shaw said.

“I’ve come away with something pretty powerful, and that’s hope,” Shaw said after thanking the doctors, nurses, and church folk.

The moment hit even harder with Shaw’s wife, Molly, pregnant at the time. The couple is already parents to their daughter, Mila, and son, Decker. As the family faced those terrifying hours, the entire Gamecocks community wrapped them in prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you, Gamecock family ♥️,” wrote Shaw in an IG post on September 27.

October brought Connor Shaw his place in the 2025 SEC Football Legends Class. Now, after beating a cardiac arrest, he’s chasing something bigger than wins, proving his legend status extends far beyond football.