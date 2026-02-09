Ohio State Buckeyes’ common enemy, Connor Stalions, made headlines once again. This time, it had nothing to do with stealing signs nor pulling recruiting strings. The former Michigan man went in a more sour direction, trolling Ohio State’s lopsided basketball loss to the Michigan Wolverines and even hoping to get another dub for the Michigan man in Super Bowl 60.

On February 8th, Connor Stalions decided to take a victory lap after No. 2 Michigan crushed Ohio State 82–61 in basketball on Sunday at the Value City Arena. The Home of the Buckeyes basketball. Stalions took to X (formerly Twitter) to troll Buckeye fans.

“I hope the thousands of Buckeye fans who showed out to support their basketball team today enjoyed their time with their families and soaked in the ‘Let’s Go Blue’ chants as they stayed till the end. It’s honorable to sit through the final leg of an 0-6 winter 🏒 🏀 sweep to your rival, that was over by halftime.

I hope they all get back home in time to soak in the great Super Bowl matchup between Michigan Man Mike Macdonald & Buckeye great Mike Vrabel. I’m sure that one will go well for them.”

The Michigan Wolverines did not give the benefit of the doubt from the very get-go. They were ahead for 98% of the game, eventually leading by as much as 23 points. It was a total takeover at the Buckeyes’ own arena, with 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara dropping a career-high 24 points and even sinking the first three-pointers of his college career to put the game out of reach.

Unfortunately, this win was so dominant that it marked Ohio State’s worst home loss to Michigan in 50 years. By the time the game was ending, ‘Let’s go Blue’ is the sound running through the arena.

Not only that, the controversial former Wolverines’ expecting to break Buckeye nations in the Super Bowl pick. He called it a matchup between “Michigan Man” Mike Macdonald (coach of the Seattle Seahawks) and “Buckeye great” Mike Vrabel (coach of the New England Patriots). Since Michigan had just dominated Ohio State on the court, Stalions sarcastically hoped the NFL version of the rivalry would go “well” for the Buckeyes, clearly implying another Michigan-affiliated win was coming.

Connor Stallions caused more harm to college football than he did good as a Michigan football analyst. He became famous (or infamous) for a massive sign-stealing scandal where he allegedly ran a “counterintelligence” operation. His “tricks” included buying tickets to over 30 games across the Big Ten and allegedly paying people to film the opposing sidelines so he could crack their secret hand signals.

The most legendary story from his “spy” days is when he allegedly wore a disguise, including a hat and sunglasses, to sneak onto the Central Michigan sidelines during a game against Michigan State. People even spotted him in the background of historical memes after the news broke, joke-claiming he was everywhere from the Last Supper to the JFK assassination. The NCAA eventually handed him an eight-year ban (show-cause order) for the whole scheme.

Even after getting kicked out of the college realm until 2033 or so, Collin kept himself pretty busy with high school football and appearing on Barstool Sports from time to time.

He even produced his side of the story about the sign-stealing case on Netflix. However, these days he uses social media to keep the Michigan–Ohio State fire burning just for the sport of it. That isn’t stopping him from praying and wishing for Ohio State’s downfall, especially with Super Bowl 60 approaching.

The Buckeyes in Super Bowl 60

In today’s Super Bowl LX, there are four former Buckeyes representing Ohio State on the field and also on the sidelines.

Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the game as the NFL’s leading receiver with a massive 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season. He kept that momentum going in the playoffs, especially in the NFC Championship where he absolutely went off for 153 yards on 10 catches.

On the Patriots’ sideline, rookie sensation TreVeyon Henderson has been a touchdown machine. He racked up 911 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns this season. The biggest one has to be Mike Vrabel. He’s trying to make history today by becoming only the fifth person to win a Super Bowl as both a player and a head coach. Then you got Thayer Munford Jr on the sidelines.

No matter who wins, at least one former Ohio State star is guaranteed to walk away with a championship ring tonight.