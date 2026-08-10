Controversial Former Michigan Coach Doubles Down on “Undisciplined” Claim Against Ryan Day

Connor Stalions is back in the spotlight, and once more aiming at Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. The former Michigan staffer, who became famous for his wild sign-stealing drama, continues to trash the OSU head coach’s driving record. This time around, though, he came armed with what he claims is concrete proof after getting called out by Buckeyes faithful.

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This whole “undisciplined” claim Stalions made earlier actually started with an interview Day did last week with On3’s Ari and Andy, where he talked about being careful on the road. Day was discussing how he owns a super-fast Mercedes AMG but still chooses to drive responsibly to set a good example for his players. Stalions saw the perfect opportunity to troll his rival, reposting the clip with the sarcastic caption suggesting Day wasn’t always so disciplined.

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Things got even more interesting when college football fans started pushing back on the post. X users began adding Community Notes to Stalions’ tweet, essentially claiming his accusations were fake. And, well, that clearly didn’t sit too well with Stalions.

On August 9, Stalions doubled down on X, sharing court records and accusing Ohio State fans of trying to hide the truth. According to the records he posted, Day was caught driving 89 mph in a 70 mph zone back in 2021.

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Stalions shared two screenshots showing speeding tickets under the name Ryan P. Day from Powell, Ohio. The first one was from 2021 in Gallipolis Municipal Court, where Day was listed for driving 89 mph in a 70 mph zone. The second one was from 2018 in Clinton County Municipal Court, where he was listed for driving 86 mph in a 70 mph zone. So far, no Community Notes have disputed those records.

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Stalions then pointed fingers at what he called the “Scarlet Wall,” his term for dedicated Ohio State fan accounts using crowd-sourced moderation to hide his posts. He questioned how far fans would go to protect their coach’s public image over routine traffic citations.

So, did Stalions really damage Ryan Day’s clean-cut image by digging up these old tickets?

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Stain on Ryan Day’s image now?

In the grand scheme of college football, this is typical, petty internet drama. In everyday American driving culture, going 15 miles per hour over the highway speed limit is a routine traffic ticket, not an organizational scandal.

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A speeding ticket from years ago, even if the documents are legitimate, has virtually zero impact on Ryan Day’s coaching status, his contract, or Ohio State’s football program. Coaches aren’t getting suspended or penalized by the NCAA over minor highway traffic violations.

The story gained traction entirely because of who brought it up. Stalions became a household name when federal and NCAA investigations probed his elaborate advance-scouting network at Michigan. For Ohio State fans, the fact that a primary antagonist had to resort to searching county court dockets for minor traffic tickets felt less like a hit piece and more like a sign of desperation.

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That said, some Ohio State fans are actually taking this as a win. If a couple of minor highway speeding tickets are the absolute best “dirt” Stalions can dig up on Ryan Day, then, in their eyes, that only makes Day look like a saint compared to some of the other personalities who have passed through Ann Arbor.

Ultimately, this is just another funny blip in one of college football’s most entertaining rivalries. It keeps the trash talk alive during the slow summer months, but chances are nobody will be talking about it once the season kicks off.