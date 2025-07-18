Cormani McClain Shows Up for a Bigger Cause After Billy Napier Leaves Him Out of SEC Media Day Participation

Right after the 2024 spring portal, Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier made a courageous move. He landed the former five-star 2023 recruit Cormani McClain. Wondering what’s risky in this move? Well, McClain was the one who dragged Deion Sanders through the mud during last year’s portal season. Back then, he was playing for the Colorado Buffaloes and claimed to be part of a “real” program and not to play for “clicks.”

Not just this, he felt that his growth was stunted in Boulder. McClain’s mother confessed, “Gotta be somewhere where your appreciated and not just tolerated!!! God take the lead, we right behind ya.” That’s when he jumped into the portal on April 16, 2024. Napier landed him in Florida on May 15, 2024, when head coaches were keeping a safe distance from McClain. Turns out that the limelight he was chasing, he has yet to get in Napier’s Gators. However, unlike the last time, he did not go down the path of mudslinging. Rather, he made use of his time and did something positive.

Just a year after joining the Gators, McClain has been put on scholarship. In his first season in the Gators fam, he came up with nine tackles, one pass breakup, and one interception in just three games of action. He would finish the season with a PFF grade of 58.1, his worst appearance coming in 40 snaps against Texas. That’s when McClain received a 35.2 grade as Napier’s program fell prey to injuries in its defensive backfield. While he is yet to chase greatness on the gridiron, McClain has already chased hearts. On July 17, he posted an IG story being part of an event organized by The Education Foundation. McClain wrote, “Showing up at summer camp means high-fives, hula hoops, and heart. Kids at Wiles Elementary had a blast and so did we Ready to jump in?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Source: Imago

AD

Making the most use of the off-season, the cornerback is now spending time with the little ones in Florida. The official website of the organization reads, “Investing in our students for future success for 38 years Supporting teachers through grants and professional development. Supporting students through Senior Scholarships, and Take Stock In Children mentoring program.” McClain had also attached the link that would encourage his fans to donate to the cause. No, it was not his individual philanthropic drive. Rather, he is part of the Gators’ NIL Collective, Florida Victorious. Their IG page bio reads, “Game Changing Plays. Life Changing Impact. Proud NIL Partner of the Florida Gators. 🐊” Turns out that McClain has taken these philanthropic drives very seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Last month, in June, he teamed up with the Education Foundation at Meadowbrook and Gainesville’s Made for More program. McClain spent time with young kids and gave them a huge shout-out. The caption of the appreciation post read, “Proud of these mentees for showing up and speaking honestly. They’re learning that every challenge is a chance to grow, and that balancing school, sports, and life takes strength and self-awareness. @fl_victorious #fvfoundation.” Well, these initiatives indeed catch attention; however, wasn’t McClain supposed to grab the spotlight at the SEC Media Days?

Cormani McClain’s off-the-field shenanigans put him off the radar

After the hot finish last year, the Gators are viewed as a real contender to crash the college football playoff. Now, it’s obvious that their SEC Media Days is something that college football fans have been looking forward to. So, Napier decided to send the best leaders and athletes as their media day representatives. That’s when McClain could not make that cut. The lucky ones were two seniors and one sophomore- quarterback DJ Lagway, center Jake Slaughter, and defensive lineman Caleb Banks. Now, the question remains what made McClain get snubbed?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Once a five-star prospect and the No.1 cornerback in the 2023 class, McClain’s collegiate journey has been unstable at its best. While he walked in as a preferred walk-on, a spark seemed to be missing within the cornerback. McClain’s debut was filled with red flags. Napier was in two minds about the Buffs’ transfer. So, when they released their depth chart on August 28, last year, McClain’s name was missing on that list. Napier, instead, named Jason Marshall Jr. as their starter. The 2023 season’s elite 4-star recruit, Ja’Keem Jackson, was also on the list. Turns out that the head coach’s looming doubt for McClain was not just the result of how he struggled on the gridiron.

His off-the-field shenanigans also played a crucial role. Cormani McClain has been charged with conduct issues, for instance, his laid-back attitude, and reporting late to trainings. As Jake Schwanitz once shared, “Everyone liked Corman on the team. It’s just he didn’t put in the work.” With this, McClain earned a tag for himself as the analyst noted, “I guess like locker room cancer.” Later on, Nick de la Torres reported, “I was told that Cormani McClain has been late to most of the requirements (meetings, lift, etc)… Essentially, you get a warning, then you have to do extra run/lift… which he’s showed up late to ask well.” Maybe that’s why Napier kept McClain far from the SEC Media Days spotlight—he never saw him as the Gators’ poster boy.