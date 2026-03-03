Court Declares Mistrial in Ex‑Miami DB’s Murder Trial After Nearly Five Years in Custody

After nearly five years behind bars and a case that stayed cold for almost two decades, former Miami Hurricanes DB Rashaun Jones saw his murder trial end in a mistrial. According to some reports, the jurors spent two days trying to decide if Jones was guilty or not, only to end up with no evidence at all.

This whole situation with Rashaun Jones is honestly wild when you look at the details. After a three-week trial and decades of mystery. The jury was ‘hopelessly split’ on whether he was actually involved in the death of his teammate Bryan Pata back in 2006 outside his southwest Miami-Dade apartment.

They spent eight hours over two days agonizing over the evidence before Judge Cristina Miranda finally called it a mistrial on March 2. One juror even whispered to the media that almost everyone wanted to acquit, with only one person pushing for a conviction, because the state’s case just felt too “weak” and also circumstantial.

The prosecution really tried to lean into this narrative of a “deadly grudge” fueled by jealousy. They told the jury that Jones was spiraling after officials suspended him for a failed drug test the same day Pata got k—-d.

They also brought up old beef over a girl they both dated and claimed Jones once told Pata to “call your Zoes and clip up,” basically a threat to bring in gang backup. But without a murder weapon, DNA, or even a solid fingerprint, the state was basically asking the jury to connect a bunch of 20-year-old dots that didn’t quite line up.

The biggest “he said, she said” moment came from a former English teacher, Paul Conner. He was the guy who supposedly saw Jones leaving the scene, but his testimony didn’t quite align with the storyline. Since he’s now dealing with memory issues and couldn’t even show up in person, the jury had to watch a video of him from years ago.

The defense team absolutely tore his credibility apart. They pointed out that it was pitch black outside, and the guy has terrible eyesight. They basically told the jury that you can’t send a man to prison for life based on a “maybe” from twenty years ago. Especially when the police work back then was not so advanced as it is today.

Then there’s the “bombshell” stuff the jury never even got to hear. Jones’ lawyers found documents about a potential Haitian hitman who allegedly confessed to the murder years ago and even left specific items at Pata’s grave to prove it.

The defense argued that the police totally ignored this lead for 15 years because they were too busy trying to pin it on Jones. The judge ruled that this was all “triple hearsay” and kept it out of the trial. But it definitely added to the feeling that this whole investigation has been a bit of a disaster from the start.

So now, everyone is just in limbo. Jones has already spent nearly five years in jail waiting for this day. And despite being offered a 15-year plea deal that would have let him go home soon. He turned it down flat. He told the court that “dismissal is the only thing I’m willing to accept” because he knows in his heart he’s innocent.

So, where do we go from here? Even though this trial ended without a verdict. That means Jones isn’t a free man just yet. He’s heading back to jail while the state decides if they want to try him all over again. There’s another hearing scheduled for this week where the lawyers will argue about a potential retrial date or if there’s any way for Jones to get out on bond while he waits. As of March 3, the state has 90 days to decide.

A question that a lot of folks think about is whether Pata could’ve made it in the NFL if this tragedy had never happened in the first place.

Bryan Pata’s NFL dream

Many of the experts believe Bryan Pata definitely had the talent to make it big in the NFL in 2007.

Before his death in November 2006, Pata was one heck of a standout defensive lineman with clear professional prospects. He was projected as a mid-second or maybe early third-round pick for the 2007 NFL Draft. Some even thought he could sneak into the first round if he killed it at the Combine.

He was a 6-foot-4, 280-pound powerhouse who was even on the watch list for the Hendricks Award. The award goes to the best defensive end in college football. The saddest detail of this whole case is that he was so sure he’d make it that he had already bought the beige suit he planned to wear on draft day. His family actually buried him in that same suit.

He grew up in a Haitian family. In their culture, Haitian children usually put their parents’ interests over theirs. Pata was obsessed with the idea of using his first big NFL check to buy his mother a house. He was literally just months away from becoming a millionaire and changing his family’s life forever.

While it’s impossible to know exactly how his pro career would have gone, Pata had all the measurables that usually lead to a long and successful run in the NFL. Sadly, his death remains one of the biggest ‘what-ifs’ in the history of college football, if not the biggest.