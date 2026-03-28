Court Issues Final Verdict on NCAA’s Appeal Against Trinidad Chambliss

Three months of legal battles ended on Friday when the Mississippi Supreme Court denied the NCAA’s final appeal in the Trinidad Chambliss eligibility case. The ruling clears the Ole Miss quarterback to play in 2026. This decision had to go all the way to the state’s highest court before it was finally settled.

For months, the NCAA has been playing the ultimate villain and trying to block the Ole Miss star quarterback from playing in 2026. The organization claimed Chambliss didn’t have the right paperwork for a medical redshirt way back in 2022 when he was at Ferris State, even though he was literally struggling to breathe because of a severe case of tonsillitis.

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But on Friday, March 27, the Mississippi Supreme Court stepped in and basically told the NCAA to take a hike. They denied the NCAA’s last-ditch request to appeal the approved injunction for Trinidad Chambliss. This should officially clear the way for Trinidad to suit up as the Rebels’ QB1 this fall. It’s a massive “W” for the player, the fans, and anyone who loves seeing a little common sense in college sports.

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The dispute traces back to February, when Judge Robert Whitewell granted the initial injunction. This decision took 90 minutes to read. The judge ended up ruling that the NCAA operated in bad faith by ignoring the validated medical documentation regarding Chambliss’s tonsillitis.

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The NCAA tried to fast-track an appeal to the state’s highest court, arguing it should have the final say over its own rules, but the Supreme Court wasn’t having it at all. This ruling is a “relief,” in Trinidad’s own words, because it finally ended the legal drama that’s been hanging over his head this entire off-season.

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Nobody’s happier than Ole Miss fans right now, especially after the season Trinidad Chambliss put them on last season. The former D2 QB threw for nearly 4,000 yards (led the SEC) and 22 touchdowns with just 4 picks, despite missing a couple of games at the start. Nobody had more 300-yard games than Chambliss in the SEC (7). On top of that, he rushed for 527 yards and 8 touchdowns.

He led Ole Miss to a school-record 13 wins and a trip all the way to the playoff semifinals. The Rebels were just one catch away from making the natty. And with his eligibility now 100% locked in, he’s entering the 2026 season as the pound-for-pound best all-around signal-caller.

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As much as it is a football move, it’s a business move at its pinnacle. Instead of jumping to the NFL, where he might have been a second or third-round draft pick, Trinidad reportedly stayed for a chunky NIL deal worth north of $5 million. That’s “life-changing money” just to come back for one more year of college ball. He was basically betting on himself and this legal case, and it paid off big time. Now that he’s officially cleared, he’s already back to run it back with the Rebels.

The Ole Miss Rebels’ odds get a major boost following Chambliss’ green light

Following the ruling, his individual stock skyrocketed. He’s now a preseason Heisman favorite with odds as short as +650, trailing only Arch Manning of the Texas Longhorns. Now, the Rebels themselves are projected as a top-five team, with their odds improved from +4000 to +3500 at major sportsbooks.

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When you look at last season, they had the best high-powered offense in all of the SEC. They averaged 489.7 yards per game, which is maybe the 9th or 10th highest in the country.

However, this season, the offense would lean on running the ball a bit more. The Rebels are losing over 2,300 yards of production from their 2025 wide receiver group, including WRs like Harrison Wallace (934 yards), De’Zhaun Stribling (811 yards), and Cayden Lee (635 yards). Out of 489.7 yards,

176.3 yards per game came from running back Kewan Lacy (1,567 total yards and 24 touchdowns).

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Since nobody can stop Lacy from bulldozing the defense, they are going to fully milk it as much as possible with the run game. Do not be surprised if he goes on to have 2000 yards next season. But then again, they brought some veteran wideouts like Darrell Gill (Syracuse) and Johntay Cook (Syracuse/Texas) to balance it out.

Also on the defensive side of things, they are projected to be one of the best in the SEC with defensive returning production of 62%. Ultimately, the 2026 season has been viewed as the “all-in” year for the Rebels. With the expanded 12-team playoff format, anything less than a postseason run would be a disappointment. The oddsmakers give an implied 14.71% probability for them to win it all. They once before proved in the playoffs that it’s not all Lane Kiffin; they’re about to do it again in the upcoming season.