CU Alum Urges Deion Sanders to Add His Son to Coaching Staff to Fill Key Defensive Opening

Shilo Sanders has already played the role of his father, Deion Sanders’ younger version, in the Black Mafia Family series. So, Colorado Buffaloes fans already have a picture of the former Buffaloes safety in their minds. Now Colorado alum Matt McChesney is pushing it further, saying it’s time for Shilo to swap the cleats for a whistle and be Deion’s right-hand man in Boulder.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Shilo doesn’t have a job,” McChesney said on his Zero 2 Sixty podcast. “Why can’t Shilo come in and coach safeties?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Colorado Buffaloes beat writer Brian Howell thought that McChesney might be joking. When asked whether it would be surprising for Shilo and Deion to coach side by side, the Buffaloes alum made his stance stronger.

“I’m not saying that in jest at all,” the podcast host said. “I’m 100% serious. Shilo doesn’t have a job, coaching, or playing. He knows the school, obviously doesn’t know the players cause they’re all new guys. I know he makes a ton of money on YouTube and s- – -. You can still make money on YouTube and be a college coach.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Right now, the NFL dealt a tough blow to Colorado, poaching away their defensive coordinator and safeties coach, Robert Livingston. He had been on Deion’s staff since 2024. In Colorado, Livingston’s defense hit the brakes hard in Year 2. After ranking 42nd in scoring defense (23.1 points per game) and 50th in total defense (351.9 yards per game) in 2024, the Buffaloes nosedived in 2025, tumbling to 112th (30.5 points per game) and 123rd (425.7 yards per game).

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Deion did not waste any time filling the position. The Colorado head coach promoted new linebackers coach, former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Chris Marve, to the defensive coordinator role. However, when it comes to the safeties coach, according to McChesney, the Buffaloes would not have to look far.

To him, Shilo is the right choice. Thriving under his dad’s wings, the former Buffaloes safety was third on the team with 67 total tackles for the season, which means he was heavily involved in stopping plays. Shilo stood out with 44 unassisted tackles, mirroring his reliability in open-field situations. So, no doubt, he can thrive in the coaching role as well. And the timing could not have been sweeter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike his brother, Shedeur, who found his footing in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, the NFL journey had been a tough one for Shilo. Deion’s son went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, some hope remained, as he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Shilo held his own through the preseason, but his stint ended on a sour note. An ejection came in the finale after taking a swing at an opposing player sealed his exit. Since then, he has been playing the waiting game, staying ready for that next free-agent call. But the phone has been quiet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago August 16, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: August 16, 2025: Shilo Sanders 28 during the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20250816_zsa_a234_241 Copyright: xAMGx

Father-son duos roaming the sidelines? That’s not something new. In 2022, FIU head man Mike MacIntyre handed his son Jay the keys to the receiver room. However, in Shilo’s case, things are a bit sensitive.

ADVERTISEMENT

A legal dispute follows the former Colorado Buffaloes safety

A legal issue has been chasing him like a shadow since 2015. Ten years back, when the former Colorado safety was in high school, he got into trouble for allegedly attacking security guard Josh Darjean. The confrontation escalated when the security guard was trying to confiscate his phone.

The dispute escalated to a courtroom battle in Dallas County, where Darjean claimed lasting neurological and neck injuries. Trial proceedings began in March 2022, shortly after Shilo’s first run at Jackson State. Yet when it was time to face reality, the former Colorado safety reportedly did not turn up.

ADVERTISEMENT

A jury ultimately ruled against him, slapping him with an $11.9 million judgment in Darjean’s favor. In addition, Shilo owed another $214,621 to the insurance company that covered Darjean’s workers’ comp. And just when it seemed the dust might settle, another twist surfaced. In October, trustee David Wadsworth accused Deion’s son of moving nearly $250,000 from his business, Big 21 LLC.

Going by the latest updates from January 2026, the security guard has been pushing for summary judgment to solidify his case. But on January 27, Judge Michael Romero turned down the request, pushing it for trial. So, until Shilo Sanders settles his courtroom saga, Deion Sanders may think twice about bringing him onto the Colorado staff.