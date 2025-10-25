CU Buffs Athlete Whom Deion Sanders Calls ‘His Kid’ Gets Emotional on Transfer Portal Confession

The Colorado Buffaloes are a program who have had a share of bitter experiences when it came to the transfer portal. Courtesy? Cormani McClain, the person who stripped off Deion Sanders’ program with the “play for clicks” blame. Deion and Co. were on the verge of witnessing another transfer portal heartbreak. With one season of eligibility remaining, linebacker Jeremiah Brown had announced his choice to enter the transfer portal during last winter’s window of the portal. But it did not take Brown long to change his plan and return to Deion’s squad. Months later, he opened up about the moment he almost walked away.

On October 24, Romi Bean shared a clip of Brown’s interview. “Just to be honest, I was being emotional in my feelings. Things wouldn’t go my way, which, that’s life. Things not gonna go your way. And I just had to look myself in the mirror and understand I had to play better,” Brown poured his heart out. He was one of the many players to leave Jackson State and follow Deion to Boulder.

But he somehow felt stagnant in Deion’s squad after some time and thought of exploring other options. Brown then clears out a misconception that’s prevalent among players, that is, their practice of favoritism. But he soon realized that one wins their coach’s trust based on their efforts and skills. “Like, their job won’t lie to them. They put a player out there and they gotta trust them. So, I had to look myself in the mirror and understand what I needed to work on. And I worked on it,” said Brown.

And he must be grateful to Deion and co. to give him a second chance. The linebacker is reaping the benefits now. The former Jackson State transfer enjoyed his best game with the Buffs in Saturday’s 24-17 win over the then-No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones. Then is it a rebirth for Brown during Chapter Boulder 2.0?

At least the stats claim so- 10 tackles, including 1.5 for a loss against Iowa State. And guess who is the proudest? Has to be Deion. After all, he has always treated Brown just like his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, who played for the Buffs. Bean’s tweet also had a throwback video on how Deion and his boys welcomed the linebacker with open arms. It was one of the happiest moments for Coach Prime.

As back then, in an interview, Deion shared, “I’m happy. Jeremiah is like my kid man. He’s like my kid….Jeremiah took a chance on me and he came to Jackson. He’s always been a hard worker, always did his job and always been just a good dude.” Through seven games, Brown is third on the team in total tackles (37) and second in tackles for loss (4.5). So, he has already scored full marks from Deion, who vows to take strict action against his other players.

A fiery ultimatum from Deion Sanders

Well, by now, we are aware that Deion is a no-nonsense coach. When it comes to compromising with discipline, Coach Prime is not the one to mess with. His boys just got a breather, enjoying their bye week. But some of them took the break casually and extended it a little. And obviously, it did not sit well with Deion.

Then came a fiery warning from Coach Prime, an ultimatum for the players to get back to the hood before he reveals his dark side. On October 23, BuffsStampede.com publisher Adam Munsterteiger shared the conversation between the Colorado head coach and Colorado’s director of audio broadcasting, Mark Johnson.

“And you got to get back on Sunday. A couple guys didn’t make it. There will be some consequences. You will see those consequences. You will say, ‘I wonder why?’ That’s why,” Deion sounded unimpressed. Going by his quotes, it’s more than one player who took the bye week for granted. Maybe the vocal tonic worked in favor of shaking up the players.

Here came the last-minute update from offensive assistant Rashad Davis. Players are giving their 100% and devoting more time to studying their tapes. As Davis shared, “You’re going to see some guys step up this game that you probably didn’t think was going to step up.”

Deion Sanders’ boys have tapped into the hustle-bustle culture, so much so that they are not prioritizing the rest required. Davis sounded concerned, “It used to be a fight to get the minimum. But now it’s a fight of like, man, what are you guys doing? You got to get some sleep. These guys have really taken ownership in and knowing their opponent.” Let’s see how it materializes during their fight against the Utah Utes.