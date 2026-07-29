Curt Cignetti Has Taken Away Lincoln Riley’s College Football Crown, Big Ten Legend Hints

After Indiana’s 16-0 season and national title, some call it a fluke. With Fernando Mendoza off to the NFL as the 2026 No. 1 pick, many doubt Curt Cignetti can repeat the success. But a Big Ten voice says otherwise. Former Big Ten legend and Michigan star Jake Butt argues Cignetti, not Lincoln Riley, now sets the QB standard.

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Lincoln Riley earned the QB Whisperer tag by developing Heisman winners and early draft picks at Oklahoma and USC. Yet recent seasons show cracks. With no Heisman QB at USC in 2024 or 2025, the label feels less certain. That opens space for a new standard-bearer.

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College football needs a new QB Whisperer, and Jake Butt says it’s Cignetti. “Josh Hoover is going to be a plug-and-play from Fernando Mendoza. I mean, what Mendoza did last year was so special, number one overall pick. But we can look at history to tell us that whoever’s played quarterback for Cignetti has had their best career, best season of their career,” he said at the Big Ten Football Media Days.

Cignetti’s formula is simple: simplify reads, protect the ball, and scheme easy throws. At James Madison, he guided four QBs to conference Player of the Year honors. At Indiana, he turned transfers into record-breakers by reducing sacks and errors.

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Long before he became a head coach, he actually played the quarterback position himself back in college at West Virginia from 1979 to 1982. But what truly makes him a true whisperer is that his magic formula works everywhere he goes, regardless of the school’s size or budget.

Before moving to Indiana, he spent five seasons at James Madison. Every single quarterback he coached during his final years there ended up winning the Player of the Year award in their conference.

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In 2024, Cignetti’s first year at Indiana, Kurtis Rourke posted 3,042 yards, 29 TDs, and five INTs, leading an 11-2 season despite a torn ACL. It was a career year for a transfer who had not played Power 4 ball before.

When you compare his final season to his first five seasons of college football, nearly 40% of all his career touchdowns came in that final year. The same case goes for Mendoza.

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At Cal, Mendoza had 3,004 yards, 16 TDs, six INTs, and 41 sacks. Cignetti saw the issue fast: protection and scheme, not talent. In Bloomington, Mendoza threw 41 TDs and six INTs in a 16-0 run, winning the Heisman and a national title. The Miami native threw for almost three times as many touchdowns (41) as he did at Cal the season before.

Now, Josh Hoover arrives with a gunslinger reputation and 33 career INTs. Butt says the key is cleaning up turnovers, something Cignetti’s system targets. If Hoover trims errors, the path to a Heisman-level season is open.

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“Josh Hoover has a bunch of positive quality traits. The number one thing is going to be cleaning up those turnovers, but that’s exactly what Cignetti and his offensive systems specialize in,” Butt concluded.

Dave Revsine notes Mendoza had elite talent, but argues Hoover’s skill set may fit OC Mike Shanahan’s play-by-play preferences more closely. Scheme fit matters as much as raw ability.

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He has 16 career games with over 300 passing yards and threw for 29 touchdowns last season for the Horned Frogs. Just like Cignetti did with Mendoza and Rourke, the head honcho will work on his turnovers, and you’ve got a Heisman-caliber QB with even greater upside than his two predecessors in the palm of his hand.

It may be early to hand Cignetti Riley’s QB Whisperer crown, but Hoover could be the test. If Cignetti turns a high-turnover passer into a Heisman finalist or title contender, it’s time to reconsider who sets the standard.