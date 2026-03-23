Curt Cignetti Receives Positive News as Indiana Recruit Makes Major Career Move

Raheem Floyd’s latest step in recruitment carries more weight than another strong camp showing. By locking in an official visit to Indiana, the four-star cornerback moved his process into a more serious phase, giving Curt Cignetti fresh reason for optimism as the Hoosiers try to turn early traction into a real recruiting win.

The Under Armour Next Camp Series just hit St. Louis this past Sunday, March 22, and it’s a big deal for high school football in the Midwest. The event went down at Cardinal Ritter College Prep, bringing together some of the best young athletes from Missouri, Illinois, and nearby states. And one of the standout performers was four-star cornerback Raheem Floyd, who quickly became one of the main talking points of the event.

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The 6-foot-2, 175-pound junior from East St. Louis High School was everywhere. He was playing with his massive wingspan and elite closing speed to snag multiple shut-downs during the one-on-ones. Not only that, he’s already coming off leading his East St. Louis Flyers to a state title and a dominant 2025 season where he racked up 76 tackles and 5 interceptions. He’s currently ranked as top 25th best CB per 247Sports. The good news is Floyd seems to be vibing with the Hoosiers.

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“I love Indiana,” Raheem said back in March. “I love the coaches, the brotherhood, and they’re coming off a national.”

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He even has an official visit to Indiana University locked in for the weekend of April 24-26, 2026. Of course, it wouldn’t be a high-stakes recruiting battle without some heavy hitters trying to crash the party. Indiana is currently battling it out with hometown favorite Missouri, plus Wisconsin and Nebraska, who have all been pushing hard for his services.

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Landing Floyd would directly validate Curt Cignetti’s aggressive pitch following the Hoosiers’ historic national title win. Indiana is no longer settling for mid-tier prospects. They are actively beating out traditional Midwest powers and hometown favorites to secure priority commitments from top-25 defensive talents.

However, multiple reports suggest the Hoosiers might actually be in the “driver’s seat” for his commitment. On3 has predicted that Indiana has 88.9% chance of landing him. If Cignetti can close the deal, Floyd would become a cornerstone of what’s shaping up to be the highest-ranked recruiting class in Indiana history.

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Curt Cignetti’s best recruiting year?

After that massive 2025 season and a National Championship run, they finally took that ‘just a basketball program’ tag off their back. Big-time recruits who used to only look at places like Alabama or Ohio State are now seriously considering Bloomington as their future home.

The 2027 class is already sitting at No. 24 in the country, which is a huge jump from where IU usually lands (40th to 70th). They’ve already locked in some heavy hitters, like 4-star cornerback Monsanna Torbert Jr. and a standout quarterback in Jameson Purcell, who chose the Hoosiers over the likes of Auburn and Miami. Then you have safety Garyon Hobbs.

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To put this in perspective, Indiana Hoosiers football hasn’t usually been strong in recruiting. The best recent class, in 2022, finished 25th nationally, which is decent but not among the elite programs. Now, the 2027 class is already ranked near the top 20-25 with only four commits. If Hoosiers lands one more 5-star like Monshun Sales or Jalen Brewster, that should put them into the top 16. From there onwards, it’s only getting better and better for the Hoosiers. Wouldn’t be surprised if they finish top 5 in the class of 2027.