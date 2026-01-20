Curt Cignetti Shows Emotions After Family Overjoyed Over Last-Minute Indiana Interception

The “Google Me” man, Curt Cignetti, just added a Natty feather into both his own cap and Indiana’s. With just 13 bowl trips in 130-plus years, the script flipped to a perfect 16-0 Natty run in the 2025-26 season. So, the celebration had to hit different. Curt did not even arrive, but his inner circle instantly went all-in, celebrating every bit of the historic win.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Curt Cignetti’s family celebrates the interception,” ESPN’s Matt Fortuna wrote while attaching a video clip straight from the Hard Rock Stadium, where the Cignettis rejoiced in the win.

In the clip, Curt’s wife, Manette Cignetti, is spotted jumping in joy as she later goes for a group hug with her daughters, Carly Ann and Natalie Elise. The celebrations took place after Carson Beck’s underthrown pass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami quarterback Carson Beck threw a game-sealing interception to Indiana’s Jamari Sharpe on the final drive, ending his college career and securing the 27-21 victory for Indiana.

The celebrations brought to mind last year’s CFP final, when the Buckeyes won it all. One year ago, Ryan Day’s wife and three kids were right there, arms outstretched, celebrating his national title. Nia, Day’s youngest, was moved to tears in a picture-perfect moment.

It’s refreshing to see a family support each other, and Cignetti’s wife and kids are no different. Curt’s love story started during a trip back to Indiana, Pennsylvania. Manette was studying in Pittsburgh, while Curt was coaching quarterbacks at Rice in Houston. Their paths crossed unexpectedly at a party, and within a few weeks, the two-time AP Coach of the Year proposed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo tied the knot on May 27, 1989. While dad Frank Cignetti Sr.’s Hall of Fame legacy pulled Curt toward football, his daughters charted their own course, following their mother into science and on to medical school. Since then, the family stuck together during challenging situations, motivating the ‘Google man’ from the front.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Additionally, his wife, Manette, supported him in making a significant decision in his coaching career. While working at Alabama, Curt was offered the head coaching position at Indiana, where his father had previously coached. Manette was hesitant in December 2010.

However, 15 years later, Curt achieved the ultimate reward, giving his family a historic championship moment with Indiana.

Walking into this season, the Hoosiers were the all-time losses leader with only three winning seasons in nearly three decades. Curt wrote one of the greatest turnaround stories in college football history by flipping the script, starting 10-0 for the first time. He finally broke a bowl drought that dated back to 1991 with a Rose Bowl win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indiana appears dominant, like Nick Saban’s era, but their approach is entirely different. Alabama’s success was based on top-ranked recruiting classes, whereas Curt’s Hoosiers achieved victory mainly through transfers from James Madison. While most recent national champions feature at least 50% blue-chip talent, Indiana’s roster has only 8%.

Interestingly, Curt joined an elite company, becoming the first coach since Gene Chizik in 2010 to win a national title in just his first or second season at a school.

Now that the head coach can let out a big sigh of relief, how is he going to celebrate?

ADVERTISEMENT

Curt Cignetti’s celebration plans after Natty win

Miami had one last shot, marching down the field with under two minutes left. But Carson Beck’s interception with 44 seconds on the clock sealed it. Curt’s Heisman-winning player, Fernando Mendoza, scored a touchdown that put the Hoosiers ahead by a 10-point cushion. It was just enough to survive the Hurricanes’ furious rally.

They bloodied Mendoza early and got late life from Mark Fletcher Jr.’s 112 yards and two touchdowns, but they never cracked the lead. With Fletcher’s second touchdown cutting the Hurricanes’ deficit to three, Curt went all-in on two fourth-down gambles in the fourth quarter, setting Mendoza up for the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

On fourth-and-4 from the 12, he initially sent out the kicker. But called a quick timeout, huddled the team, and dialed up a gutsy quarterback draw. It surely becomes a legacy drive from Mendoza, while most coaches, apart from Cignetti, would look to kick the ball to gain some yards during that play.

Finally, the scoreboard brought back a smile to the head coach’s face.

“I’m gonna have a beer!” Curt flexed a broad smile while talking about his plans after lifting the trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the national title in hand, Curt Cignetti also pocketed a $2 million bonus. Now it’s time to celebrate with family, the people who never doubted him, even when the world did.