Curt Cignetti Spills Secret Plans to Avoid Major Dilemma, Makes Intentions Clear Amid Coaching Rumors

There’s no team more explosive than the Indiana Hoosiers right now—except maybe Ohio State. Following their historic 2024 campaign, the Hoosiers have continued their meteoric rise in the 2025 season, silencing skeptics and naysayers who once called them a “one-season wonder” team. They’re pretty much top five in every statistic possible. After a 6-0 start, the team achieved its highest-ever AP Top 25 ranking at No. 3, as head coach Curt Cignetti laid out the two key blueprints for success that he’s followed all the way from his Division II days.

On October 15, the hottest head honcho in college football, Curt Cignetti, joined Joel Klatt’s podcast and spoke about the sacrifices his staff made during his time at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (D2) and spilled the secret to avoid disaster. The first secret? Coaching retention.

Cignetti started by giving props to Indiana’s offensive and defensive coordinators for their loyalty and the sacrifices they made along the way: “I’m fortunate to have great consistency on my coaching staff. You know, my offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, I hired as part-time coaches at the D2 level for about 8,000 bucks. Those guys have been with me, you know, 11–12 years, and that would be Bryant Haynes and Mike Shanahan. Grant Cain, my special teams coordinator, has been with me about six, seven years. But a number of other people in the organization have been with me a long time, so they know how we do things.”

Before the “Google me, I win” days, Curt Cignetti was coaching Division II ball at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP). Cignetti coached there from 2011 to 2016, where he met Bryant Haines and Mike Shanahan. During his six seasons, Curt Cignetti and his boys were stacking wins. Curt led the Crimson Hawks to a 53–17 record, three NCAA Division II playoff appearances, and four Top 25 finishes, including a final ranking as high as No. 12 in 2016.

Haines and Shanahan continued to be part of Cignetti’s staff at both Elon University and James Madison University. Finally, they landed their big-time gig and paycheck when Cignetti made the Big Ten jump last season—and now they’re reaping the rewards of their loyalty.

The second secret to Curt Cignetti’s success? Short-operation program. Keeping the team fresh for peak performance and avoiding injuries. Cignetti doubled down: “I try to keep those guys fresh, you know? I mean, when we’re in here, we’re efficient, we’re organized, we’re working, we don’t waste time. And when we’re done, I tell them go home. And I’m the same way with the team in meetings and on the practice field. I mean, we’re really short in practice operations.” Instead of long, exhausting sessions, Cignetti focuses on efficiency and organization.

Even his practices are shorter than most, usually lasting around 35–40 minutes. Even the walk-throughs, or lighter practices, are quick, about 25–35 minutes. Cignetti’s goal is to make every minute of practice productive without overworking his players. He believes that if his players feel good physically, they’ll perform better mentally, too. No wonder they’re called the most explosive program in the country.

Curt Cignetti on his future and Hoosiers’ future

Curt Cignetti quickly turned IU into a winning program, something a lot of folks didn’t expect. His 17-2 start, including an impressive 11-1 record in Big Ten play, has made Indiana one of the top teams in college football. Because of that success, his name is now being mentioned for other big coaching jobs, like the one at Penn State. With James Franklin fired, Curt Cignetti’s name is on everybody’s mind for the Penn State job. But Cignetti isn’t letting the rumors distract him. He often says his team needs to block out the “noise and clutter” to stay focused. Despite all the attention, he’s committed to IU and the progress they’ve made together.

When asked if Indiana can stay at the top and become a consistent winner, Cignetti gave a thoughtful answer. He explained that the program has “come a long way in a short amount of time,” and credited IU President Pam Whitten and Athletic Director Scott Dolson for making a strong financial commitment to football. Being in the Big Ten helps with funding, but Cignetti knows that staying competitive also depends on resources like facilities, NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) opportunities, and revenue sharing. “You want to be in the top third of the league in resources,” he said, emphasizing that financial support is key for long-term success.

Even though reporters want to talk about the future, Cignetti keeps his focus on the present. “I don’t think that far down the road in terms of perennial this or that,” he said. “I’m more focused on today.” For him, that means preparing for the next opponent in this case, Michigan State — and improving each day. He believes that staying focused on the moment helps the team stay grounded and consistent, no matter how much outside attention they get.

Cignetti also made it clear how much he values his job and the people around him. “All the oars are paddling in the same direction here,” he said, showing that everyone in the program is united. He added, “I love the people that I report to, I love living here. The people in Bloomington have been great.” But he also knows success can fade quickly, so he pushes his team to keep improving. After a big win over Oregon, he reminded them to “rip off the rearview mirror,” meaning don’t dwell on the past. Instead, he said, “the whole key is gonna be our response, because tomorrow’s big news will be based on what we do today.” This mindset alone shows why Cignetti’s leadership has made IU football so successful so fast.