Curt Cignetti’s Fernando Mendoza Plans for Josh Hoover in Jeopardy as $6.6B NFL Franchise Adds New Hurdle for Indiana

Even a national title doesn’t buy immunity in today’s game. Curt Cignetti authored one of college football’s greatest turnarounds. The Indiana Hoosiers head coach also lined up Josh Hoover as Fernando Mendoza’s successor. But now a $6.6 billion NFL powerhouse is trying to raid his coaching roster.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Indiana co-offensive coordinator Chandler Whitmer interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the QBs coach job, sources tell @On3,” On3’s Pete Nakos reported.

Chandler Whitmer, who was a quarterback himself, played at the University of Illinois in 2010. He transitioned into coaching, starting as a Graduate Assistant at Ohio State in 2019, and then moving to the same role at Clemson in 2020. Later, Cignetti’s coach took an exciting step to the NFL, working as the offensive quality control coach for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024, Whitmer joined the Atlanta Falcons as a pass game specialist and then returned to college football on Cignetti’s staff as the quarterbacks/co-offensive coordinator in 2025.

He helped mold Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence into top draft picks, sharpened Justin Herbert into an NFL star, and turned Michael Penix Jr. into a franchise starter. Cignetti did not miss out on his talent, as Whitmer also turned Mendoza into No.1 pick material.

ADVERTISEMENT

After an early Indiana commitment under Tom Allen and a detour to TCU, Hoover returns to the spotlight as college football’s leading returning passer. But Hoover’s luck might not favor him to enjoy the same glorious ride as his predecessor.

While Mendoza is always grateful to Cignetti for his improvement since arriving from Cal, he also credits Whitmer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“He’s been such a blessing, and honestly one of the huge reasons that I’ve been having the season I’ve had so far,” the quarterback said in a Zoom call back in November, “It’s been such a blessing for my brother (Alberto) and I, and the entire quarterback room, to have coach Whitmer.”

Notably, Whitmer replaced Tino Sunseri after he transferred to UCLA. Cignetti’s quarterback even likened the 34-year-old coach to Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams. McVay was making waves in the NFL before turning 30, became the Rams’ head coach at 31, and finished with a Super Bowl LVI victory. Mendoza thinks Whitmer shares that same competitive spirit.

Well, Cignetti and Co. are not the only ones to feel the jitters about losing their coach to the NFL. According to reports, the Dallas Cowboys are planning to bring in three coaching candidates for interviews. One of them is Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst Whitmer’s NFL buzz, Cignetti also lost another staff member, but to a college football rival.

Curt Cignetti’s first heartbreak in the coaching roster in 2026

Cignetti frequently credited Hoosiers director of athletic performance Derek Owings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Derek Owings is a guy I’ve got a lot of confidence in,” Cignetti said back in February 2024. “Strength and conditioning has really changed through the years. I think he’s on the cutting edge, gets great results. I don’t mess with him. That’s his area. I let him go.”

As Indiana’s success soared, Owings cashed in twice on raises, including one triggered by USC’s interest. His 2025 pay climbed to $925,000. But he left Cignetti’s staff for the same role in Tennessee.

All these coaching shakeups come at a time when Cignetti has some unfinished business on the recruiting trail. The Hoosiers closed the transfer portal as the leading team, but for the 2027 class, they need to gear up. Along with other hot prospects, Cignetti is now chasing 4-star WR Quentin Burrell, who has 30 offers in his bag.

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing a key developer of talent like Whitmer could jeopardize the foundation Cignetti is trying to build, leaving the future of his offense in question.