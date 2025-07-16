Dabo Swinney Announces Cade Klubnik Replacement as Clemson Injury Turmoil Clears

The Clemson Tigers have ticked off seven playoff appearances out of 10. This obviously had to boost their $115 million head coach Dabo Swinney’s confidence. He said, “I don’t waste time focusing on things I don’t control. Whatever happens.” And this confidence has served him well. When the world doubted their quarterback, Cade Klubnik, Swinney was the one who stuck to his decision of playing Klubnik.

“Last year, everybody said, ‘I need to get rid of Cade Klubnik,’ ‘We’re never going to win with Cade Klubnik,’ ‘He’s terrible,’ ‘Swinney’s crazy’ and ‘Go get this hot-shot quarterback. Now, everybody says he’s the front-runner for the Heisman. It’s amazing.” Now that Klubnik has ensured to save Swinney from further embarrassment, he has become a trustworthy option for the Tigers’ fam. But the clock is ticking as Klubnik will be flying off to the NFL in 2026. That’s when Swinney broke his silence on who’s next.

Last season, facing No.1 Georgia, Swinney’s boys were destroyed at 34-3. Their offense failed to get anything going. Klubnik was 18 of 29 passing for 142 yards with no touchdowns and one interception against the Bulldogs. This made the fans wonder whether Swinney would count on their backup, Christopher Vizzina. But the head coach did not show any intention of moving on from his quarterback. But the time has come for Swinney to loosen his grip on Klubnik. On July 15, Clemson insider Chapel Fowler shared, “Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says he saw a “nice jump” from backup QB Christopher Vizzina in bowl prep that Vizzina carried into spring. Says they hope to get Vizzina more snaps this year as he looks to replace senior Cade Klubnik as the starting QB in 2026.”

The Tigers fans must already be losing their sleep thinking about how the offense would run in Klubnik’s absence. After all, Swinney’s starter has been a true dual threat, completing 63.4 percent of his passes for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns with only six interceptions. That was some serious improvement from his 2023 numbers. In short, an impressive breakout campaign.

Not having your starter is crippling for most programs, as their quarterback runs for the one last lap. That shouldn’t be the case for Swinney, as he can count on Vizzina. As ESPN noted, “Christopher Vizzina, ESPN’s No. 42 recruit in the 2023 class, has spent two seasons backing up Klubnik and is in line for a third, but would also be a valuable option if there’s an injury. Vizzina, who had 34 pass attempts in 2024, would be in line to replace Klubnik in 2026.” The 2024 season has been a roller coaster ride for Swinney’s backup quarterback.

Vizzina played as a redshirt freshman in his first year as Clemson’s second-string quarterback. That’s when he got the chance to step into Klubnik’s shoes, but got knocked out for a play against Florida State. That came off as the turning point as he started to bolster his skills. Post which, Swinney had randomly put him in during Clemson’s first scrimmage this spring. Vizzina made most use of the opportunity by passing for a touchdown on that play. Now that Clemson fans can worry less about their quarterback situation, what about the injury updates?

Healthier days ahead for Dabo Swinney’s Clemson

Tuesday, July 14th, marked Clemson Football’s 2025 Media Outing. That’s when Swinney faced the media and gave an update on where the Tigers stand from an injury standpoint heading into fall camp. “We’re healthy. That’s been a good thing. Health-wise, we’re in a good spot. I anticipate everybody being in camp,” said the head coach during his press conference at the Smart Family Media Center.

Right after the conference, Fowler dropped in some more updates. “More on injuries: Dabo says they’ll start preseason camp as a “complete team” after dealing with a lot of spring injuries. DE Ari Watford and RB Jay Haynes are still on the mend from ACL surgeries but “doing great”.” Ari Watford, the 4-star edge rusher from Virginia, suffered a torn ACL injury before he arrived on campus. Swinney’s boys had a thrilling 34-31 ACC Championship victory over SMU. However, during the process, it was a tough blow for them as their running back, Jay Haynes, suffered a knee injury during the second-half kickoff.

So, the 2025 season is going to be an ultimate test for Dabo Swinney. He has stuck to his guns, particularly avoiding bringing in outside talent via transfers. Josh Pate is already dreaming big for the Clemson head coach. As he shared the future he has painted for Swinney, “Right on the national championship stage, confetti still raining down. You just say, thank you, good night, and throw that thing and just walk down a tunnel. And that’s the last we ever see of Dabo Swinney.” Can the head coach make Pate’s dream come true or turn it into a nightmare?