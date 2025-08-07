Dabo Swinney Channels Marvin Lewis for Strong Locker Room Demand After Cade Klubnik Update

It’s been waaay too quiet in Death Valley. The ghosts of 2016 and 2018 still haunt the hallways. Trophy cases? Still polished. Banners? Still hanging. But whispers have turned to side-eyes. Is Clemson still that team? Dabo Swinney’s tired of the side-eyes—and he’s coming for all the smoke. After a few seasons of NIL chaos and the portal circus, Clemson’s trying to snap out of their post-Trevor hangover. And in 2025, Swinney’s basically bringing vintage Marvin Lewis energy. Literally and figuratively.

Dabo Swinney didn’t sugarcoat it last week when asked about Wade Woodaz’s comment. The veteran linebacker said he’s straight-up tired of hearing about the past legends—Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson, Christian Wilkins. Woodaz wants this team to hang their own banners: “I want to take all the stuff that is on the walls down, and I want it to be us. I want it to be this team.” When the question got tossed to Swinney on Wednesday’s presser, he hit back with a challenge: “Yeah, go earn it. I’d bet those guys will all come back. They’ll help them pack up, move them, take those pictures and put them in their house. Nobody would be happier than those guys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s prime Dabo—tough love, but with the fire that built an empire. From 2015 to 2020, Clemson went 79–7, made 6 straight CFPs, and snatched two natties. Ran trains on Bama, Notre Dame, Ohio State. We’re talking Deshaun throwing for 5K and 50 TDs, Hunter Renfrow catching game-winners with one second left (against Bama), and a defense so loaded it made NFL scouts foam at the mouth. Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne torched teams in 2018, averaging 44.3 a game. That D-line? Ferrell, Wilkins, Dexter, Bryant—The Original Fantastic 4.

AD

But since then? It’s been kinda… meh. Good? Sure. Great? Not really. Dominant? Nah. And now Dabo’s flipping the switch. He had OG Marvin Lewis come talk to the team. You know, the architect of the 2000 Ravens defense—the one that buried offenses and sparked fear. Dabo Swinney channeled his inner Marvin Lewis: “We had Marvin Lewis come in here and speak to the team. You know who he talked about? He talked about those dudes with special traits—Ray Lewis, Greg Lloyd, Von Kirk—he talked about all these players he coached over the years that had special traits. So, if you want to be in that group, go do it. That’s earned. You want me to talk about you like I talk about Grady Jarrett? Go do it.” Lewis told the Tigers about players with “special traits.” The message was clear: you want to be mentioned with the Grady Jarretts and Ben Boulwares? Then stop talking. Start doing.

Swinney’s all in on that mindset. “If you want me to talk about you like I talk about Grady Jarrett? Go do it. I promise you—Ben Boulware, he’ll be happy to take all them pictures down, but you gotta earn it.” And earn it they might. Clemson’s 2025 squad has the ingredients. On paper, it’s the closest thing we’ve seen to vintage Tigers since TLaw was launching bombs on Bama. That defense? Absolutely filthy.

T.J. Parker? He’s a straight-up menace. Dude put up 19.5 tackles-for-loss, 11 sacks, and a school-record 6 forced fumbles in 2024. Peter Woods? He’s the interior problem offensive lines lose sleep over. Then you got Purdue transfer Will Heldt coming off a season with 36 defensive stops, and ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Sammy Brown lurking in the weeds.

Add new DC Tom Allen to the mix—a defensive wizard with a blitz-heavy 4-3 system—and suddenly, Clemson’s D feels like it’s hopped in a time machine. Oh, and 92% of their production returns. Ninety-two percent. That’s wild. This isn’t just continuity—it’s a reunion tour with unfinished business. Barrett Carter low-key leads that linebacker room like a general. Corners Jeadyn Lukus and Shelton Lewis bring the lockdown energy. They finished ninth in total defense last year—and might just crack top 3 in 2025. Swinney thinks they’re ready to go 16–0. And honestly? He might not be bluffing.

Of course, none of that matters if QB1 isn’t cooking.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dabo Swinney gives elite Cade Klubnik update

And right now? Cade Klubnik is chefing up Michelin-star numbers with a side of “watch me.” The kid didn’t just bounce back in 2024—he blew the damn doors off. Doubled the production from 2023 season. 3,639 yards. 36 touchdowns through the air. Another 463 and 7 on the ground. That isn’t a stat line—that’s an uppercut to everyone who doubted him. Clemson’s offense was humming again, dropping 34.7 points and nearly 452 yards per game. And it wasn’t fluky either—they were precise, explosive, and absolutely ruthless.

“Cade’s a gym rat. He loves it…He shows up every day. He’s the same guy every day,” Swinney said this week. “I rarely get to yell at him… I did get a chance today—and I take every chance I get to yell at him—but it’s rare. He truly is the same guy every day.” That’s elite mindset stuff. But more importantly, Cade’s offseason grind is showing in how he’s leveling up mentally. Dabo says the film prep has been non-stop. Awareness. Situational reads. Pressure management. Cade’s not just slinging anymore—he’s orchestrating.

And let’s talk about those deep balls. In 2024, Klubnik led the FBS with 16 touchdown passes of 20+ yards. He had 35 completions over 25 yards, and averaged a stupid 16.6 yards per deep attempt. That’s not just throwing bombs—it’s calculated carnage. With weapons like Antonio Williams (904 yards, 11 TDs), and the freaky freshman duo of Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore already putting up 650+ apiece, Cade’s got a whole arsenal to play with. Now throw in Tristan Smith—a 6’5″ monster from Southeast Missouri State with 934 yards in 2024—and it’s a mismatch buffet. Klubnik’s serving dimes, and defenses better show up starving if they think they’re eating. No wonder he’s on every CFB analyst’s top 2 or 3 QBs for 2025—and has the third-best Heisman odds.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, it all starts Week 1. And that’s no cupcake. Clemson opens against Garrett Nussmeier and LSU—aka Brian Kelly’s golden boys. LSU’s a legit natty threat. That game? That’s where we find out if this Clemson squad is for real, or just another hype train. But if Klubnik keeps slinging, and this defense shows out like they’ve been barking in camp? Dabo’s dreams of another 16-0 season might not be so crazy after all. The Tigers have swagger again—and this time, they want everybody to feel it.