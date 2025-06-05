Dabo Swinney & Clemson’s Major Vulnerability Exposed as Cade Klubnik’s College Football Fate Confirmed

For years, while the rest of CFB dove headfirst into the Wild West of the transfer portal. Dabo Swinney stood defiantly on the sideline—arms crossed, principles intact. Clemson’s coach didn’t flinch as other programs built superteams overnight, clinging instead to his development-first philosophy. He only added two transfers before this season, and both were backup quarterbacks. But as the rest of the sport evolved under the pressures of NIL and instant-impact demands, 2025 marks a subtle but significant shift in Clemson’s approach. It appears Swinney has finally decided to adjust—not abandon—his model. But as the Tigers return to the national spotlight with one of the most experienced rosters in the country, one clear crack in their armor could define the season.

It’s not hard to see why the Clemson Tigers are being billed as one of the nation’s deepest and most battle-tested teams. Clemson returns 16 starters—more than any other Power Five team. At QB, Cade Klubnik enters his third season as the starter, behind a seasoned offensive line and with a WR group many inside the program believe is the best since the title years of 2016 and 2018. But Cooper Petagna on 247Sports show recently pointed to one critical vulnerability that has coaches and fans raising eyebrows. “Hard to find a vulnerability here with the Clemson Tigers,” he said. “I believe they’re probably the most talented team with the most experienced production coming back in all of college football… but if you’re going to find an area of vulnerability, probably be that running game, right?”

And that’s where the worry creeps in. The departure of Phil Mafah leaves a significant hole in the backfield. Klubnik, the second-leading rusher last season, is athletic but not built to carry the ground game. Behind him is a rotation of unknowns: Keith Adams, Jarvis Green (RS-SO), and promising FR Gideon Davidson. None have proven themselves over a full campaign. The risk? An offense too one-dimensional to break through elite defenses in late-season matchups. The hope? That Clemson’s experience up front and Klubnik’s maturity can mask what could be a glaring weakness if the run game falters early.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The receiving corps, though, might just be the program’s strongest in years. After a few stale cycles where Clemson lacked vertical threats, the talent has finally synced with experience. The offensive structure under Klubnik has matured, and this may be the first time since Trevor Lawrence’s tenure that the Tigers can stretch the field the way Dabo Swinney’s national championship teams once did. That dynamic will be crucial in offsetting the question marks at tailback, especially if the defense continues to hold the line. If the offense is firing, Klubnik could end his career with a legacy far closer to his blue-chip expectations.

In recruiting, Clemson’s momentum hasn’t exactly matched its returning production. Usually sitting among the nation’s top classes, the Tigers signed the No. 28 class in the 2025 cycle. It was a rare dip—and one that raised eyebrows given Swinney’s hands-off portal strategy. But early returns from the 2026 class are already stronger. Clemson is currently in contention for a top-tier group and recently secured a commitment from Leo Delaney, the No. 5 OL in the class. At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Delaney is a dominant presence at Providence Day School in Charlotte and could anchor Clemson’s line in years to come.

The sport’s shifting landscape, Dabo Swinney hasn’t stopped voicing his concerns. NIL chaos, unregulated agent interference, and unchecked promises from outside parties have clouded the college football marketplace. But with the House Settlement introducing school-based revenue sharing, Swinney sees hope. “I think we’re coming out of a period of complete chaos and where there’s no cap, the schools can’t handle things directly, it comes from outside entities,” he said. “You have the agent process is not regulated… but I think it’s going to create some markets, you know, to where there’ll be some transparency, there’s an actual cap. I think the best thing about the settlement is it keeps college football scholastic.” Dabo Swinney hasn’t changed overnight—but he’s changing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Klubnik for Heisman? Despite Dabo Swinney’s “archaic” moves

Cade Klubnik might just be on a rocket ride to New York this season — if you ask the 247Sports insiders, at least. On the show, when asked, “Just curious quickly, maybe even yes or no, Cade Klubnik, will he be a Heisman finalist at the end of the year?” the answer was a full-speed-ahead yes. Smoke Dixon didn’t hesitate, declaring, “Finalist, yes, absolutely.” He doubled down with excitement: “Absolutely. Love it. Love it. No argument there.”

And honestly, the hype train has every reason to roll. Clemson Football is back in the national spotlight — and then some. In his early May CFP Rankings, Oliver Hodgkinson of College Sports Network ranked Clemson No. 2 among all 136 FBS teams, trailing only reigning national champs Ohio State. That’s a strong message: the Tigers are back, and they mean business.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sure, head coach Dabo Swinney still draws side-eyes for what many call an “archaic attitude toward the transfer portal,” but if this team lives up to its billing, that criticism may soon fade.