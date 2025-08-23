Dabo Swinney Gives Clemson Key Injuries Update as He Names Ex-WR as RB1

The countdown is on. Less than two weeks until the college football world goes completely nuts. Week 1 isn’t just coming – it’s coming with fireworks. And smack dab in the middle of the madness? A heavyweight clash: Clemson vs. LSU. Two Tigers, one jungle, and a ticket to set the tone for the season. Clemson walks into 2025 stacked like a Vegas buffet – Cade Klubnik steering the ship and Heisman odds, Peter Woods and T.J. Parker ready to wreck shop, and a roster that’s bringing back a jaw-dropping diabolical 91% of last year’s starters. Sounds like vintage Dabo, right? Almost. Because there’s one question mark bigger than Death Valley on game day: Who is going to tote the rock?

Well, Friday afternoon, Dabo Swinney decided to spill a little tea on that question, and boy, did he shake the table. Clemson insiders lit up X like a Christmas tree after Chapel Flower dropped this gem: “On RB, Dabo also says that RB Jay Haynes (ACL) is ‘not quite there yet’ in his injury recovery process and true freshman RB Gideon Davidson has taken another step forward as they gameplan for LSU. ‘He’s really playing faster and really understanding what we’re doing.'”

Jay Haynes, who was supposed to be a cheat code in the backfield, is still riding the rehab train. That ACL tear in last year’s ACC Championship against the SMU Mustangs? Yeah, that one didn’t just end his freshman campaign; it hit the brakes hard on 2025 plans too. Dabo says Jay’s progress is real, but contact drills? Cutting on a dime? Not yet, fam. He’s rocking the limited-contact green jersey like it’s a new fashion trend, but until he clears those final hurdles, Week 1 is a no-go. Maybe later in the season, if the football gods show mercy.

While Jay heals up, guess who’s cooking as a replacement for RB2? None other than true freshman Gideon Davidson, the dude with video-game numbers from high school: 2,752 yards and 43 TDs as a junior, 2,054 yards and 34 TDs as a senior. Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year, MaxPreps Player of the Year – man, his trophy case probably needs an expansion. Clemson OC Garrett Riley calls him “burst-y” with soft hands and balance, and veterans say he runs like he already belongs.

Meanwhile, on the defensive side, Clemson got good news. Junior safety Khalil Barnes, who tweaked a hammy earlier this summer, is back. “He’s rolling and ready to go,” Swinney said. Barnes has been a game-changer since stepping on campus—over 100 tackles, 7 interceptions, and 3 forced fumbles in just two seasons. He’s rangy, physical, and exactly the kind of player new DC Tom Allen wants in his blitz-happy 4-3 scheme. With Barnes back patrolling deep, Clemson’s defense looks vintage Swinney—fast, Dabo mean, and probably a top-3 unit nationally.

So if Gideon Davidson is a freshman, and Jay Haynes is not touching the field on day 1, then who is going to carry the rock? The ex-wideout

Ex-wideout to RB1? Adam Randall?

Adam Randall is your RB1. The 6’2, 235-pound wide receiver-turned-running-back is about to try his best Deebo Samuel impersonation. This isn’t a last-minute gimmick either. The move started brewing after Randall ripped off that 41-yard kickoff return in the ACC Championship. Dabo saw it and said, “That boy is a problem to tackle.” Fast forward to the College Football Playoff game against Texas, Clemson handed him the rock, and RB ripped a 41-yard run like he’d been doing it his whole life.

Randall has been cooking all offseason, taking first-team reps and looking like he belongs. Dabo broke it down on The ROAR: “He’s the starter. He’s earned that.” The head coach couldn’t stop with the glazing for his RB1: “This guy, he knows everything. The game’s not too fast for him. He checks all the boxes.” That’s huge because Clemson isn’t gonna be a one-man show.

Behind Randall, you got David “Easy E” Eziomume, the redshirt freshman built like a tank; Keith Adams Jr., the short-yardage hammer; and, of course, young Gideon, the future star waiting in the wings. Swinney said, “I don’t see any situation where we’re gonna have one guy playing. We’re gonna have a really good backfield of guys, and three or four guys getting some reps every single week.” Translation? Expect a rotation, but make no mistake, Adam Randall is leading the charge. Plus, Randall’s leadership—Swinney pointed it out—is huge for the young backs learning the ropes.

Chapel Flower doubled down on X with Dabo approved: “Clemson coach Dabo Swinney tells @1055TheROAR last night that converted WR Adam Randall will be the team’s starting running back against LSU. ‘We’ve got four guys, and we’ll go to battle with them, but it starts with Adam. He’s the starter. He’s earned that.'”

Now circle August 30 on your calendar, because when Clemson and LSU line up in Death Valley, all eyes are gonna be on that backfield. Can a former wideout really bully his way into RB1 glory under the brightest lights? Can they beat Brian Kelly’s diabolical front-seven?