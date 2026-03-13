Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Takes Controversial Stance in Keeping Mum on Luke Ferrelli Tampering Situation

Back in January 2026, the tampering story of former California linebacker Luke Ferrelli shook the college football world. After transferring to Clemson, Ferrelli re-entered the portal, committing to Ole Miss, leading Dabo Swinney to call out Pete Golding’s tampering tactics. Months later, analysts requested receipts from the Tigers about the case, which they denied. Not once, but twice.

“Sent the same request for Clemson/Ole Miss communications for the Ferrelli tampering situation,” wrote Jon Blau, who has covered Clemson athletics for The Post and Courier. “Same response.”

It was followed by a screenshot of an email that Swinney’s program sent to the analyst.

“The records you request concern, relate to and/or directly or indirectly identify a former student athlete,” the mail stated, addressing him. “Therefore, the University is withholding any responsive, public records pursuant to SC Code of Laws §30-4-40(a) (2) (information of a personal nature) and the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) (20 U.S.C. §1232g; 34 CFR Part 99).”

Earlier, Swinney cited that Clemson has its hands on specific evidence to back up allegations that Golding and the Rebels tried to lure him away. It included a text message.

“I know you’re signed. What’s the buyout?” Swinney claimed that Golding texted this message while the quarterback was in his 8 a.m. class. The Clemson head coach claimed that Golding even slipped a photo into Ferrelli’s inbox. It was a picture of a lucrative $1 million contract offer.

All these accusations came in during Swinney’s January 23 90-minute-long press conference. But two months later, Clemson University has reportedly brushed off multiple media requests seeking greater transparency around the explosive claims. Before Blau, The Athletics’ analyst Matt Baker also requested that Swinney and the Tigers provide the evidence. However, the university turned down his Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request and stayed mum.

“I sent a public records request to Clemson for, essentially, the receipts to this, plus any communication between Clemson and Ole Miss, the NCAA, or CSC related to these allegations,” tweeted Baker on March 11. “Clemson denied my request, citing FERPA and state law about ‘information of a personal nature.’”

According to the information brought forward by Swinney, Sorrells connected with Ferrelli’s agent. He confirmed that Golding had remained in contact and even sweetened the offer. Despite that, when Sorrells spoke with Ferrelli outside the facility, the player insisted he still planned to suit up for Clemson.

But hours later, the plot twisted.

Sorrells received a call from Clemson Tigers football’s compliance office saying Ferrelli wanted back into the transfer portal. That’s when Swinney and the GM pulled up to Ferrelli’s apartment. Standing in the driveway, the quarterback finally made it clear that he was headed to Ole Miss.

Programs being extra secretive about evidence is common. Back in 2022, Pittsburgh’s Pat Narduzzi brought allegations against USC’s Lincoln Riley for luring away wide receiver Jordan Addison. But Narduzzi, too, failed to put forward any evidence.

“When someone challenges that with no facts and only emotion, do you take it personally? Absolutely, you do,” Riley said.

Imago Despite an injury-hit season for USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley has led them to the top six of B1G.

Fast forward to 2026, how does Swinney’s being tight-lipped impact Ole Miss’ fate?

Where Pete Golding’s Ole Miss stands after Dabo Swinney took allegations to the NCAA

Swinney said that the program sent information about the allegations to the NCAA. However, the NCAA has yet to issue any ruling against Golding and his program. According to the latest updates, the NCAA is not temporarily stopping its enforcement of tampering.

As Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported, executives from the Big Ten urged the NCAA to pause enforcement of tampering cases while the policies around the rule can be modernized. In the wake of the Swinney vs. Golding controversy, executives from the Big Ten Conference have urged the NCAA to hit the pause button on tampering enforcement until the rulebook can be updated for the modern era.

Based on Swinney’s allegations, the situation could easily land in tampering territory under the NCAA’s rules. And with enforcement still active while the rulebook evolves, Golding could face consequences. In the NCAA’s rulebook, it falls under a Level II violation. Bylaw 13.1.1.4 makes it clear that teams are not allowed to contact players who are already committed elsewhere. If found guilty, what is the punishment?

“Cash payment or other benefits provided by a coach, administrator, or representative of the institution’s athletics interests intended to secure, or which resulted in, enrollment of a prospective student-athlete,” the manual stated.

However, if Swinney also fails to produce evidence for the NCAA, things might favor Pete Golding.