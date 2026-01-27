Dabo Swinney Takes Fresh Stance on Luke Ferrelli Situation After Paul Finebaum Calls Him “Whiny”

The biggest transfer portal scandal of this offseason has been none other than Dabo Swinney vs. Luke Ferrelli and Ole Miss. After losing Ferrelli out of Death Valley, it was obvious Swinney wasn’t going to let it slide like that. The Tigers’ head coach showed a bold and transparent side by highlighting him and everyone involved on the team’s official athletics website.

On January 26, Clemson Insider Jon Blau hopped onto X and shared Dabo Swinney’s creative way of ranting.

“Clemson football still has a Luke Ferrelli bio page on its site, but it’s been updated. It says ‘Click here for Luke Ferrelli’s timeline at Clemson.’”

If you click on it, you’re redirected to a video of Dabo Swinney’s explosive, 30-minute press conference, where Dabo Swinney basically delivers a detailed rant about how Luke Ferrelli’s been lured away by Pete Golding and Ole Miss coaching staff and administration.

According to Dabo, Pete Golding was texting Ferrelli while sitting in an 8:00 a.m. class at Clemson. He even went to classes for an entire week. Swinney claims the Rebels even sent Ferrelli a photo of a $1 million contract to get him to switch schools, even though Ferrelli had already signed with Clemson and moved into his apartment.

Dabo Swinney is upset because Ferrelli, the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, left for Ole Miss at the last moment, leaving Clemson little time to find a replacement. Peter Woods and TJ Parker are projected to be first-round picks, which automatically made Ferrelli the face of the defense. Dabo sees Ole Miss’s move as intentionally hurting Clemson.

Dabo didn’t just make vague accusations; he claimed he had the “receipts” to prove everything. The head honcho says he has the exact dates and timestamps of texts and phone calls that happened while Ferrelli was officially a Clemson student. He described the whole situation as “flat-out extortion” and compared it to “having an affair on your honeymoon.”

He’s even reported the entire thing to the NCAA and the ACC, hoping to get some kind of justice for what he calls an illegal recruitment. By keeping Ferrelli’s bio open with that link, Clemson is making sure nobody forgets what happened. He’s vowed to publicly expose any school that tries to mess with his signed players from now on.

However, that idea didn’t sit well with Paul Finebaum.

Paul Finebaum blasts Dabo Swinney for whining over Luke Ferrelli’s case

Paul Finebaum is definitely not holding back when it comes to Dabo Swinney’s rant.

“There’s Dabo Swinney, who just does the wrong thing at the wrong time. (He’s) looking more distant, more out of touch, more antiquated than he has ever been,” Paul Finebaum said on the McElroy and Cubelic podcast. “For a guy who just finished an absolutely miserable season, it doesn’t help him. Because he is years removed from a legitimate national championship contender.”

Finebaum’s main point is that while Dabo is busy complaining about the rules, everyone else in college football is just figuring out how to win within them, making the Clemson coach look like someone who loves to whine.

“Dabo uses phrases that, while legitimate in sound, don’t really matter much anymore. Like, ‘we’re going to turn you in.’ That used to be the golden phrase. ‘If you do that one more time,’ and it really doesn’t matter what he says. He still comes off the same way. He comes off whiny and out of touch,” said Finebaum.

While some people appreciate Dabo for being honest about the extortion in recruiting, Finebaum insists he’s the “wrong messenger” for the job. He should have left this matter to the administration, not acted like an FBI over it. In Finebaum’s eyes, Dabo is just yelling into the wind while the rest of the SEC and big-time programs leave him in the dust.