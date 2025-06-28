Dabo Swinney’s Clemson on Alert as No.1 2027 Prospect Shares Big Texas A&M Message for Mike Elko

Mike Elko and Texas A&M managed a solid seven-game winning streak last season, even if they hit a snag right at the end. As they look to the 2025 season, Elko is clearly hopeful about making the most of their schedule. So, while one thing’s going on, the HC is also casting a really wide net for the 2026 recruiting class. After landing at No. 7 for the 2025 cycle, Texas A&M is now sitting pretty at No. 4 in On3’s 2026 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, having already locked in 21 recruits. But the recruiting action doesn’t stop there for Elko.

He’s currently in a heated race to land a big-time recruit for their 2027 class: none other than five-star defensive back Joshua Dobson. And here’s the kicker—Elko’s A&M just got a lucky break! Dobson left a special message for them that definitely sent a jolt of panic towards Dabo Swinney’s Clemson.

On Saturday, June 13, Texas A&M defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, along with defensive back coach Jordan Peterson, arranged a visit for Dobson and his family. After all, even though they are too early for the party, Elko wanted to gain the trust by giving the defensive back and No.1 prospect some comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On June 14, during the open media portion of the weekend’s UA (Under Armour) Next Future 50 event, Dobson was one of the fifty 2027 attendees. Under Armour All-American Bowl Director Billy Tucker was lucky to grab an interview with Dobson. That’s when he shared his fondness for Elko’s squad, “Texas A&M. I think I was out there two weeks ago, and, just like everything.” He continued, “Coach (Mike) Elko is a DB (defensive back) coach, so that means a lot to me right there, and just seeing the stadium (Kyle Field) and just seeing the way they go about things.”

AD

Dobson’s words clearly show his strong interest in Elko’s squad. And Elko isn’t wasting any time trying to land this defensive back. During his 2024 sophomore season, Dobson racked up 48 tackles, three interceptions, and ten pass breakups. Now you can see why, after hearing Dobson’s message, Swinney might be heading into full-on panic mode.

Clemson, Florida, Tennessee, and South Carolina had also offered Dobson. He had previously spoken highly of the Tigers, impressed by how Dabo Swinney and his staff had pushed all the right buttons for the No. 7 overall prospect, saying, “Clemson is Clemson.”

So, what made Elko stand out and gain a spot in Dobson’s heart? It was plain and simple: the head coach’s background. As a defensive coordinator and defensive back coach, Elko has a strong track record of developing several current high-level NFL starters and contributors, including players like Jessie Bates III and Chris Jones. While Elko still has time to fully win over Dobson, Texas A&M is already surging in the race for multiple other top-tier recruits in the 2026 class.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Elko’s recruiting momentum reaches fever pitch

Elko takes pride in one of the Aggies’ biggest USPs. “There is a genuine energy around the program, and that’s something recruits feel. There is a process of getting the program into a position where you can consistently win. We feel like all those indicators are pointing in the right direction.” Well, you don’t have to trust Elko. The number of recruits who are waiting in line for Texas A&M does all the talking.

According to On3’s 2026 Industry Football Team Recruiting Rankings, Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans are currently at the top, having secured 30 recruits. However, recent recruiting momentum from Mike Elko suggests Riley’s top spot might be in jeopardy. On June 19, two-sport standout Brandon Arrington, a five-star cornerback, committed to Mike Elko’s Texas A&M over Oregon. Arrington is truly exceptional, having even broken Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles’ meet record of 20.48. With Arrington now a definite commit, Elko’s program seems to have received a significant boost to chase other top talents.

This surge continued with four-star running back K.J. Edwards also committing, which briefly propelled Texas A&M to the No. 2 spot in the recruiting rankings. Next on their radar is the No. 1 safety target, Bralan Womack. Additionally, recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong also places Elko’s program at the top of the list for the country’s No. 1 wide receiver, Tristen Keys. It seems Coach Elko is firmly in the driver’s seat, enjoying the powerful momentum his recruiting efforts are building.