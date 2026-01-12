Dan Lanning Fulfills Every College AD’s Dream From Their Head Coach

Despite getting obliterated by the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl, the Oregon Ducks finally heard some promising news earlier today. Word around Eugene is that Dan Lanning is getting all his trench warriors back in uniform for the 2026 season.

On January 11, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg hopped onto X and spilled the good news: “Good news for Oregon. Which will have its entire starting defensive front back for 2026. DT A’Mauri Washington, No. 25 on Mel Kiper’s Big Board, announces his return along with edges Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti.”

This is the best news any AD could wake up to, outside of a national title, especially after losing a playoff semifinal. This takes a ton of immediate pressure off Oregon Ducks AD Rob Mullens. Recruiting and retaining top talent in today’s day and age is a constant, soul-crushing duty when players with early-round NFL grades choose to return.

It allows the AD to focus less on fixing the shortcomings in the defensive line with last-minute transfers or recruits in the final 2 to 3 weeks of the portal and more on long-term strategic decisions.

The decision is especially impactful because these are certified draft picks. The Ducks’ defensive line was ranked seventh in the country, allowing just 273.3 yards per game. A’Mauri Washington, for instance, was ranked No. 25 on Mel Kiper Jr.’s 2026 NFL Draft Big Board with eight pass breakups, 33 tackles, and 1.5 sacks this season.

Even Matayo Uiagalelei was ranked as the ninth defensive end on Kiper’s board, while Teitum Tuioti was projected as a third-to fifth-round talent.

Their stats reciprocate their mock draft. Teitum Tuioti led the team with an incredible 16 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Matayo Uiagalelei added another 10.5 sacks, making them a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. Additionally, Bear Alexander is already back in the system, having announced his return last month.

Yet all four have chosen to put their professional careers on hold for one more year. That said, there are still a few Ducks players who have yet to make their final decisions.

The Ducks, who are yet to declare for the Draft

The primary focus and the most obvious one is Dante Moore. After losing to Indiana by throwing an interception and committing a fumble, his name dropped from QB1 on many analysts’ draft boards. The best and most logical thing he can do for his career is to go back to Eugene.

With 3,565 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, many believe that with just one more year of college football, he’ll be an undisputed top-three pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Additionally, the Ducks have a better chance than anyone else to compete for a national title in 2026, thanks to Dante Moore.

Besides Moore, two other talented players need to decide by the January 14 deadline: Safety Dillon Thieneman and tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Thieneman was a rock in the secondary, racking up 74 total tackles and just two interceptions.

Sadiq proved to be a major offensive threat, leading the team with 560 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Both could go in the top two to three rounds of the draft. Kenyon Sadiq is this year’s Kyle Pitts for the Ducks.

Within the next 4-5 days, we’ll have the complete list of the Ducks’ futures. If the said athletes return to Eugene, the Ducks might have a better chance of making the national championship next season than they do this year.