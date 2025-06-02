Dan Lanning Gets Revenge on Lincoln Riley’s USC for Mocking Pool Commitment Fiasco With Major California News

It started with a splash and ended with a thud. Back in early May, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning dove headfirst into a swimming pool to celebrate the commitment of five-star EDGE Richard Wesley, thinking he’d secured another cornerstone piece to anchor the Ducks’ defense. But just weeks later? Wesley hit the eject button and decommitted, leaving Oregon soaked in disappointment and Lincoln Riley’s USC with the trolling gloves on. That’s when it got petty.

USC posted a remix of Will Ferrell’s pool cannonball from Anchorman—fight song blaring, Trojans “Fight On” sign flashing—and a bold claim to Wesley’s recruitment. But karma’s got wings, and Dan Lanning just landed his revenge.

Hayes Fawcett broke the news on June 1st: four-star EDGE Prince Tavizon out of Lincoln High School, California, has committed to Oregon. And this wasn’t some rushed rebound. This was Lanning walking straight into Riley’s backyard, stealing the spotlight, and flipping the energy on its head. At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Tavizon is already built like an SEC vet. And the numbers? 90 tackles, 15 TFLs, 13 sacks, 2 forced fumbles—all as a sophomore. He isn’t potential. He is production with a jetpack strapped to his back.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Oregon’s been on Tavizon since January. Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi made personal stops at Lincoln High. That’s rare this early in the 2027 cycle, and it paid off. Tavizon made multiple visits to Eugene, and it wasn’t just sightseeing. He left feeling loved. “Dan Lanning, coach Tosh (Lupoi), coach Kam Araghi, coach Brian (Michalowski). They’re out front for sure,” Tavizon said at the Long Beach Millikan Tournament of Champions.

Oregon’s staff recruited Tavizon like he was the No. 1 overall player in America, and the result? They beat out USC again. Riley and his D-line coach Shaun Nua made a spring push—hard. But Oregon planted deeper roots. And while it’s early, this commitment gives Oregon a serious head start in the 2027 class. This isn’t just about getting a recruit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3) Expand Post

What makes Tavizon different? For starters, he plays both linebacker and EDGE like a Swiss army knife dipped in motor oil. Physical freak? Check. Twitchy burst? Yup. Versatility? No doubt. And he’s vocal about it. “This year, mainly linebacker, but they said when I get to college, d-end. I told them I could drop back in coverage, too.” Oregon’s not just betting on his frame—they’re investing in his all-around toolkit.

More importantly, he fits. Oregon’s defense under Lanning is built on versatility, aggression, and depth. Tavizon slides in like a glove. And then there’s that bonus connection—2025 Oregon QB signee Akili Smith Jr. used to sling it for Tavizon’s same high school. That familiarity? Big. Tavizon’s not just committing to a program; he’s stepping into a brotherhood.

And here’s where it gets juicy: he was supposed to visit USC, Texas, and Texas A&M later this year. Now? That future’s looking foggy for the haters. The Ducks got the early pledge, and let’s be real—once a kid falls in love with Eugene’s green trees, cool air, and Dan Lanning’s energy? Good luck flipping that.

Oregon making moves for 5-star WR Jett Washington

Now, while the Trojans try to recover from getting juked in their own backyard, Dan Lanning’s already looking downfield for the next big playmaker—and the next headline might just be even louder. Enter: Jett Washington. Five-star. No. 1 safety in the 2026 class. Kobe Bryant’s nephew.

Washington, out of Bishop Gorman in Nevada, is a whole different animal. At 6-foot-5, the man’s a sideline-to-sideline nightmare for offenses. Last season? 38 tackles, 5 picks, a forced fumble, and one shiny 5A state title. The man’s basically the Boogeyman with cleats. He’s on four official visits—Ohio State, Alabama, USC… and then Oregon. And guess who’s got the final say?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yup—Lanning gets the last dance.

“My last visit to Oregon was great,” Washington told On3. “It is a great program, and they are recruiting me as hard as anyone. Coach Hampton is a great coach, Coach Lanning has the program going up, and I liked it a lot when I was up there.” Translation? He’s already feeling the Ducks. And that last OV in Eugene? That’s where the closer magic happens.

Washington’s got LA ties, and USC’s banking on nostalgia. But nostalgia doesn’t win ball games—relationships do. And Oregon’s got those stacked. Between Coach Hampton’s player-first energy, Lanning’s growth-driven pitch, and the way Eugene feels, the Ducks are sitting real pretty. So yeah—USC might’ve trolled Oregon’s pool jump with a Ferrell meme. But now? Dan Lanning’s got the real cannonball. And he just dropped it straight into Cali’s backyard.