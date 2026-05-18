Dan Lanning Loses Elite Oregon Commit as Mario Cristobal’s Miami Flips 2027 CB Recruit

Oregon lost a key recruit on Sunday. Four-star cornerback Ai’King Hall, ranked No. 7 nationally at his position, flipped his commitment from Oregon coach Dan Lanning to Miami coach Mario Cristobal. This comes just weeks after Miami also landed five-star cornerback Donte Wright Jr. from Georgia. Cristobal is building a strong 2027 class while Lanning faces another recruiting setback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Hall is one of the top defensive players in the 2027 recruiting class. The talented defensive back from Dothan, Alabama, is ranked as the No. 39 overall player in the country and the No. 7 cornerback in the Rivals300 rankings. Because of his speed, athletic ability, and strong coverage skills, many top college football programs were interested in him throughout his recruitment process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback first committed to Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning on April 6. Hall made that decision after visiting Eugene during the spring and building a strong relationship with Oregon’s coaching staff.

However, his commitment did not last very long. Roughly six weeks after pledging to Oregon, Hall took a quiet and under-the-radar visit to Miami. Reports say the Hurricanes made a strong impression during the trip. Before even leaving campus, Hall decided to de-commit from Oregon and officially announce his commitment to Miami. The sudden change surprised many recruiting fans and college football followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hall was one of two cornerbacks committed to Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class. With his departure, Oregon now has only one cornerback pledge remaining. That player is four-star defensive back Josiah Molden from West Linn, Oregon. Molden is considered an important recruit for the Ducks because he is both a talented player and an Oregon legacy recruit.

ADVERTISEMENT

This recruiting battle between Oregon and Miami has become very interesting over the last few weeks. Just recently, Miami also flipped five-star cornerback Donte Wright Jr. from the Georgia Bulldogs. Wright has been one of Oregon’s top recruiting targets for a long time as well. Miami’s recent success on the recruiting trail shows that Cristobal and his coaching staff are working aggressively to build one of the nation’s best future classes.

Even after losing Hall, Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class remains strong overall. The Ducks currently have 12 total verbal commitments and still rank No. 10 nationally in Rivals’ team rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oregon also still has another highly rated recruit from Alabama in defensive lineman Cam Pritchett. While losing Hall is disappointing for Oregon fans, the Ducks still have plenty of time to continue building their class before signing day arrives.

Mario Cristobal’s magnificent recruiting pitch and his reach

The Miami Hurricanes are doing extremely well in college football recruiting right now. After making a huge run to the National Championship game, head coach Mario Cristobal has used that success to help build a very strong 2027 recruiting class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami currently has 12 commitments in the class. That group includes two 5-star players, seven 4-star players, and three 3-star players. Because of those strong commitments, the Hurricanes now rank No. 6 nationally in the team recruiting rankings and No. 1 in the ACC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami has already landed two major five-star recruits. One is wide receiver Nick Lennear from Opa Locka, Florida, which is close to Miami. The other is talented cornerback Donte Wright Jr., who is coming all the way from California to play for the Hurricanes. They also secured their quarterback of the future by landing Israel Abrams, a highly rated four-star passer out of Illinois.

Of the 12 current commitments, six players are homegrown in Florida, while the other six span California, Illinois, Georgia, Mississippi, and Texas. Even with a top-six class in place, the Hurricanes are far from done and are actively chasing more elite talent. The coaching staff is aggressively targeting top-tier uncommitted players, including linebackers Kaden Henderson and AJ Randle Jr., as well as defensive lineman Jamar Thompson. It’s shaping up to be one of Cristobal’s best high school hauls yet.