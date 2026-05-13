Dan Lanning Makes History With Front-Office Move That’s Never Been Done in Any Power 4 School

While the coaching staff in Eugene has officially settled in after spring football wrapped up last month, Dan Lanning is still pulling power moves behind the scenes. The Oregon head coach quietly handed out two promotions to people in the front office and, in the process, made a little college football history.

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On May 12, word got out of Eugene that Lydia Gibbs is taking over as Assistant General Manager, a historic move that officially makes her the first woman ever to hold that executive title for a Power 4 football program.

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Alongside her, Tyler Dean is stepping up as General Manager after serving three years as director of scouting and director of player personnel.

“Tyler and Lydia have earned these new opportunities through incredible hard work and relentless dedication to this program,” Lanning said following the promotion. “They have been instrumental in the success we have had on the recruiting trail and in roster construction since they joined our staff. They are each going to thrive in their new roles and will continue to help the Ducks achieve at the highest levels both on and off the field.”

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Over the years, plenty of talented women have climbed high up the ladder in college football front offices. Up until now, they usually maxed out at director-level positions, where women managed massive budgets, team logistics, and recruiting networks.

For instance, trailblazers like Casey Stangel made waves when she was hired as the Director of Football Operations for Vanderbilt, serving as the chief logistical architect for an SEC program. In similar spaces, leaders like Meghan Reider thrived as the Director of Recruiting Operations at Western Kentucky after running entire football operations and even coaching the scout team at Wofford.

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Even Ivy League programs made history with people like Katie Patton becoming the youngest Director of Football Operations in Division I at Harvard. While these women successfully ran the operational and administrative engines of major programs, the title of “General Manager” or “Assistant GM” remained entirely out of reach until Gibbs.

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As Lanning said, the promotion was purely based on merit. Before this new title, Gibbs served as Director of On-Campus Recruiting since 2022. She started out as a recruiting intern at Georgia, which is actually where she first met Lanning while he was working as the defensive coordinator there.

From there, she expanded her administrative acumen by completing professional fellowships with the NFL Women’s Forum and working with the Kansas City Chiefs. Lanning knew how talented she was, so the head honcho personally reached out to pull her from her graduate studies in Maryland to oversee Oregon’s on-campus recruiting footprint in 2022 when he first became head coach.

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Just like Gibbs, Dean has been with Lanning since day one at Oregon. They are the ones who built the natty-caliber roster, handle the transfer portal, and make sure Oregon keeps landing top-five recruiting classes every single year. Needless to say, with Gibbs and Dean officially leading the front office, Oregon is set up to stay a powerhouse for a really long time.

What do their day-to-day roles look like now?

In college football’s modern, corporate era, general managers act like the architects behind the scenes. They treat a college football team like a professional franchise: working to build the roster, scout prospects, and keep the operation stable.

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Tyler Dean’s Role: The Talent Architect

As the General Manager, Tyler Dean runs the entire scouting department and handles roster construction. He filters out the best players across the country to give Dan Lanning a hand-picked selection of top talent. His day-to-day duties include:

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National Scouting Oversight: Managing the scouts, delegating watching assignments, and tracking the player evaluation pipeline.

The Transfer Portal: Identifying and vetting experienced college players in the portal, negotiating NIL deals, and helping Oregon secure top portal classes.

High School Evaluations: Finding the absolute best high school prospects in the country and keeping a year-long watch over them with the end goal of recruiting them.

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Lydia Gibbs’ Role: (The Operational Blueprint)

As the Assistant General Manager, Lydia Gibbs moves from managing on-campus visits to helping run the overall day-to-day operations, relationships, and organization of the football program.

Recruiting Operations Management: She organizes official visits, coordinates travel plans, and helps set up how recruits are welcomed and shown around campus.

Family and Community Relations: She talks with recruits and their families, answers questions, and helps them feel comfortable about joining the program.

Roster and Compliance: She helps keep track of how many players are on the team, who has scholarships, and makes sure everything follows the rules.