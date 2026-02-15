Dan Lanning Scores Huge Recruiting Win Over SEC Teams After Being Edged Out by Lincoln Riley

The Oregon Ducks are one of the schools that can recruit at the highest level alongside USC. And that is exactly what Dan Lanning did after getting curried by Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the recruiting floor.

On February 14, recruiting specialist Hawyes Fawcett hopped onto X and delivered a big-time recruiting dub for Dan Lanning: Cadarius McMiller.

“BREAKING: Four-star RB Cadarius McMiller has committed to Oregon, he tells me for Rivals,” he wrote.

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 200 pounds, McMiller is a total speedster who has clocked a 10.59-second 100-meter dash. He’s currently ranked as one of the top 15 running backs in the country for the class of 2027.

McMiller chose Oregon over some heavy-hitting local schools like Texas, Texas A&M, and SMU. He mentioned that the persistence of Oregon’s running backs coach, Ra’Shaad Samples, and the leadership of Dan Lanning really sold him on making the move from “Beast Texas” to Eugene. McMiller is another ‘Lone Star State’ win for Oregon, following in the footsteps of recent Texas commits like five-star WR Dakorien Moore and RB Tradarian Ball.

However, when it comes to his rushing, this 4-star is a highlight reel waiting to happen. During his 2025 junior season, he averaged a wild 8.7 yards per carry, racking up almost 1,000 rushing yards and scoring 17 touchdowns. He even holds a school record at Tyler High for scoring six touchdowns in a single game.

With McMiller on board, Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class now has five total commitments. The Ducks are ranked No. 19 nationally and No. 4 in the Big Ten. He joins a crew that includes high-potential guys like edge rusher Cam Pritchett and a special legacy recruit in linebacker Sam Ngata, the son of Oregon legend Haloti Ngata.

By the looks of it, this was a much-needed recruiting win after Lincoln Riley stole a three-star wide receiver from Dan Lanning’s grasp.

Lincoln Riley snatching Eli Woodward from the Oregon Ducks’ hands

Lincoln Riley pulled off a classic Southern California home-state win for the 2027 class by landing Eli Woodard through a successful recruiting hijack. Oregon’s Dan Lanning was pushing hard to bring the Temecula star up to Eugene, but Riley managed to shut the door and keep one of the state’s most electric playmakers right in his own backyard.

Woodard is a versatile wide receiver from Chaparral High School who put up massive numbers last season, racking up over 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns. Lincoln Riley sold the NFL best for the wideout. That became the turning point here.

“I’ve been up to USC a lot over the last year and I have a really strong comfort level there. I really wasn’t planning to make such an early decision, but when I was there for Junior Day two weeks ago, it just felt right and I knew I was ready to be a Trojan, Woodard said of Trojans..

USC produces NFL receivers every year, and Makai Lemon is going to be a first-rounder this year. It’s a great offense to play in, and USC has shown they play freshman receivers if they’re ready, and that’s definitely going to be the goal for me.”

What’s more intriguing is Lincoln Riley’s timing of this commitment. After finishing their 2026 at the top of the food chain, Riley is trying to prove that they are not one-season wonders by any stretch of the imagination. So basically, by grabbing Woodard early in the 2027 cycle, USC is sending a message to the rest of the Big Ten that if you want the best players in SoCal, you’re going to have to go through the Coliseum to get them.