Dan Lanning Shares Personal Health Update to Clarify Unusual Public Appearance

Dan Lanning is known for his laid-back sense of style. But not all of his fashion choices are made for aesthetic purposes. Lanning chose to wear a pair of sunglasses at a recent press conference, which had the room puzzled. After all, the only coach to wear sunglasses practically everywhere is Deion Sanders. However, the Oregon head coach revealed that he was forced to wear the accessory for health reasons.

“I had a little eye procedure, so my eyes are dilated here,” he said right at the beginning of the presser. “So I apologize. I’m not trying to look cool, I promise you. They told me to keep my shades on.”

Those shades stayed on for the entire 20 minutes of the press conference, which was held indoors. But people online are buzzing about how the look suits Lanning perfectly. Sitting on the desk with all the lights on him, those shades put him on “max swag level,” 247Sports’ Matt Prehm shared on X. Even in the past, Lanning has been known to sport the occasional fashion statement. In 2023, when Bo Nix was at Oregon, the head coach wore a bright yellow tee with Bodacious in the QB’s honor. Stepping into his fifth season now, Lanning remains unapologetically himself.

After clearing the air about the sunglasses, the coach immediately got down to business. This presser marked the first time he was available to the media after Oregon lost to Georgia in the Peach Bowl last season. Naturally, there was a lot for him to cover, especially because the 2026 team has quite the interesting additions.

Firstly, Lanning will have two new coordinators in Drew Mehringer (offense) and Chris Hampton (defense). He also has star QB Dylan Raiola in his roster, who will not let returning starter Dante Moore lay a full claim to the crown. Lanning stressed that having all of these new elements gel together is a crucial requirement in the offseason.

“There’s operation you want to improve,” he said. “How quickly we can become a team is really important. Like I said, there’s some new faces, some old faces returning. It’s guys getting uncomfortable really quick, and attacking what they have to every day.”

Lanning shared some more important updates from the Ducks’ first spring practice of the year.

Dan Lanning’s interesting takes from the presser

Lanning revealed that the first day of spring camp was not full pads, but things started off on a good note. He appreciated the run game and that players were “moving with a purpose.” He said the staff will get to the film for analysis, but they have a good thing going on as of now.

Oregon’s path to another College Football Playoff appearance got a lot clearer once Dante Moore confirmed he would be back for another season. However, Lanning wants more from the already elite QB, saying that he’s got to “level up.”

Then there’s Raiola, who is rehabbing a broken leg that cut short his 2025 season at Nebraska. During the presser, Lanning said the QB was able to practice today, and that he is “pushing,” but wasn’t able to clarify when he would be in full form. The head coach also spoke of his transition from Nebraska to Oregon.

“He’s coming to a new system, but he’s learning it well,” Lanning said. “He’s definitely a cerebral player that can make the throws. So very excited about where he’s at and where he’s continuing to grow.”

Lanning also talked about wide receiver Dylan Gresham, who was tragically ruled out of the 2025 season after suffering a neck injury in practice. The head said things are still uncertain about his comeback, and that the WR has a “tough mindset.” Gresham was one of the most impactful players in last year’s spring game and has a chance to score a bigger role in the 2026 WR room.

The Ducks are slated to return to the playoffs this year as well. This shows how prolific Dan Lanning has become as a head coach, having spent a far shorter time compared to others in that position. However, like last year, there are a lot of uncertainties within the team, and there is the nagging concern of injuries. Spring camp will be crucial to answer some of those doubts.