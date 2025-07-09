Dan Lanning’s Oregon Secures Major 2026 Feat With Tuesday Commit

There are recruiting wins, and then there are recruiting statements. What Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks pulled off this Tuesday? That was a chest-thumping, crowd-silencing statement. While most folks were still busy debating Brian Kelly’s hot seat or Texas’ chances of winning the natty Lanning moved in silence like duct tape on a locker room mouthpiece—then dropped a bomb. The Ducks didn’t just land four-star wide receiver Jalen Lott. They kicked open the door to the 2026 class conversation and snatched a national recruiting crown in the process.

On July 8, Lott—the No. 49 overall prospect in the country—committed to the Oregon Ducks over USC, LSU, and Texas. The 6-foot, 170-pound wideout out of Panther Creek (Texas) had the juice to play both ways, but he’s expected to be a major weapon at receiver. And the stats? Wild. Last season, he cooked up 1,111 receiving yards, 16 touchdowns, added another 106 yards and 4 scores on the ground, and even tossed a 55-yard bomb. The kid’s a Travis Hunter module, and now he’s Eugene-bound.

The commitment didn’t just give Oregon a headline recruit—it flipped the numbers game. With Lott in the fold, the Ducks jumped LSU for the No. 1 average rating per commit in the entire country (92.16). And here’s the kicker: they’ve only got 14 total commits. Compared to USC’s 31 pledges, Oregon’s ranking might look modest on paper (No. 7 overall). But in terms of quality over quantity? They’re eating.

This is nothing new under Dan Lanning. Last cycle, the Ducks finished No. 5 in the country with only 19 signees. While others were hoarding pledges like Pokémon cards, Lanning played it cool, snagged elite prospects, and left space for the portal. That’s how he brought in guys like Mahki Hughes (Tulane), Dillon Thieneman (Purdue), and Bear Alexander (USC) to round out the nation’s best transfer class. Lanning’s whole blueprint is about selective savagery—grab the big dogs early, then raid the portal like a pro.

On paper, Jalen Lott had every reason to commit to Texas. His dad, James Lott, was a standout DB in the ’80s. His mom, Fey, balled for the Longhorns’ women’s hoops team. The man visited Austin five times. That’s family ties, legacy pressure, and burnt orange nostalgia wrapped in one. But Lott zagged—and picked Eugene instead. Why?

Why Jalen Lott chose Oregon over Texas and USC?

“Definitely my relationship with Coach Riley and Coach Simmons — with Coach Riley being an offensive mastermind, playing in a system like that — you’re guaranteed to get the ball,” Lott said on Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Livestream. “You’re going to get massive production each year, and they can build me up to be one of the best WR1 can be in that system.” That early bond and potential WR1 promise made all the difference. When it came down to vibe check vs. legacy guilt, Lanning’s crew won out. Relationships win in recruiting—and Oregon’s been playing the long game.

USC wasn’t far behind either. His sister, Falyn, runs track for the Trojans. And Lincoln Riley just picked up a huge win with four-star Ethan “Boobie” Feaster. But still, Lott stayed locked in on Oregon. On3’s prediction machine gave the Ducks an 82.2% chance to land him. Texas was second with just 13.7%. USC? Barely a blip at 1.0%. The tea leaves were loud even before he went public.

Lott took official visits to USC, LSU, Georgia, Texas, and Oregon. 5 heavyweights. But only one program made him feel like more than just a name on the board. The Ducks showed him he was the guy, not just another blue-chipper in the pile. And Dan Lanning? He’s not letting off the gas. July started with Lott. And if history holds, more dominoes are about to fall.

With the Ducks now sitting at No. 1 in average rating per commit and back in the top 10 overall, they’ve got options. They’re lean. They’re loaded. And with space for more additions plus future transfer moves, Oregon might just be playing chess while the rest of college football’s playing Connect Four.