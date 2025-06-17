Dan Lanning’s Oregon Set for Another QB Move After Turning Heads With 5-Star Ryder Lyons Update

In the heart of Willamette, Dan Lanning might be building a quarterback pipeline that could light up Autzen Stadium for years to come. The Oregon Ducks hosted the class of 2026 five-star QB Ryder Lyons this weekend, and while the buzz around Lyons was expected—he’s a five-star for a reason—there’s a twist to this tale. Lanning and his staff aren’t just gunning for one elite signal caller. They’re keeping the door wide open for another. Because what’s better than one five-star QB? Maybe one five-star and a four-star who’s blowing up by the minute.

Enter Bryson Beaver. Less than a week ago, Beaver was a three-star signal caller verbally committed to Boise State. Fast forward a few days, and the Oregon Ducks threw their hat into the ring. Setting off a full-blown recruiting frenzy. He’s since jumped to four-star status, earned offers from the SEC’s best—including Ole Miss and Alabama—and is set to visit Oregon this weekend. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound gunslinger has quickly become one of the hottest names in the 2026 class, and Oregon has a unique edge—they were first.

That early attention could mean a lot. While Beaver is now on a nationwide tour that’s seen him set foot in the facilities of Bama and Ole Miss, this weekend’s Oregon visit is pivotal. It’s Dan Lanning’s shot to remind Beaver of who jumpstarted the whirlwind. The Ducks can sell him on style, system, and a growing legacy of QB success under OC/QB coach Will Stein’s watch.

Beaver also holds offers from Utah, Cal, Hawaii, UNLV, Coastal Carolina, and others. Even an Ohio State coach has reportedly checked in on him over the past year. He’s not just rising—he’s being hunted.

The hype train doesn’t stop there. Ryder Lyons, who’s also considering the Buckeyes, BYU, and a few others, gave fans a peek behind the curtain by livestreaming parts of his Oregon visit. In a space where access is usually tightly controlled, that brief footage said plenty. There’s a comfort in Lyons’ demeanor, a vibe that suggests Oregon feels right. The Ducks aren’t just in the mix—they’re putting on a full-court press. And if Oregon can land Lyons and Beaver? That’s not just depth. That’s a QB room with options, leverage, and talent that makes coaches around the country lose sleep.

Of course, stacking quarterbacks this early in a recruiting cycle has its risks. It’s not often two elite QBs from the same class land at one school, but Lanning’s approach seems to embrace competition. There’s a culture being built in Eugene that doesn’t shy away from talent overlap—it leans into it. Both Lyons, with his poise, and Beaver, with his raw energy, are the faces of the 2026 class, and Oregon recognizes value in each.

Dan Lanning in a Lyons and mouse chase with the Cougars

Ryder Lyons’ recruiting saga is heating up—and fast. Over the weekend, the five-star hit Eugene for his official visit, and the Ducks rolled out the green carpet. Lyons livestreamed parts of his visit, giving fans a glimpse into the inner sanctum of Oregon football. From trying on the full uniform to taking the behind-the-scenes tour of the Ducks’ top-tier facilities, it was everything you’d expect from a program pushing hard to seal the deal.

But it’s not a clear path to commitment just yet. Dan Lanning is in the thick of a fight. A surge from the BYU Cougars. Lyons canceled a key official visit to USC, where his older brother plays, and instead scheduled a trip to Provo. That’s not just a scheduling change. That’s a shift in momentum.

The fact that Lyons bypassed the Trojans, despite family ties, speaks volumes about where his head might be. And while there’s still no hard commitment date, the clock is ticking. “Yeah, it’s decision time,” Lyons told Rivals in a recent post on social media. So who wins out—Oregon’s flash, BYU’s momentum, or a late twist from another suitor?