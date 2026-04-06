Dan Lanning’s Oregon Surge to Front of Race for Top-100 Prospect Following Campus Visit

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are leaving no stones unturned when it comes to this year’s recruiting class. The Ducks hosted a couple of top-100 recruits over the weekend, right in the middle of spring. This aggressive, indirect ‘love-bombing’ approach has been working out for the Ducks, as 4-star CB Ai’King Hall left stunned with what Eugene had to offer.

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Oregon wasn’t originally in Ai’King Hall’s top five before his weekend trip. However, Dan Lanning’s staff quickly closed that gap. By immersing the four-star recruit in their competitive culture, both on and off the field, the Ducks bypassed several SEC powerhouses to become his leading choice.

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“It was great — I loved it,” Hall told Rivals after his visit. “The coaches were cool, the players were cool, and practice was really competitive.”

One of the biggest things that stood out to Hall was the competitive energy inside the program. He noticed that the coaches bring that mindset into everything they do, not just football.

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“The biggest thing was how competitive the coaches are,” Hall said. “They were playing ping-pong, NCAA, pool, everything, actually competing and winning most of the time.”

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Before he made his trip to the Pacific West, Hall visited the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, and Texas A&M over spring break. The Ducks were not in his top five. But after experiencing everything in Eugene, that has changed. “I now have Oregon as my top school,” Hall said. “They made me feel like a priority and paid attention to the little things. It was a great experience out there.”

While the visit was a massive success, the race isn’t over yet. Hall is heading to the Texas Longhorns on April 11 for his final spring trip before he starts narrowing things down for good. However, the Ducks have done enough to firmly establish themselves as a frontrunner. With an official visit (OV) likely in the works for later this summer, Oregon has put itself in a great spot to land the No. 1 prospect from Alabama. However, that’s not the only dub the Ducks got over the weekend.

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Ducks elite spring recruiting

Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class is already looking like a total powerhouse, recently jumping to No. 9 in the national rankings after landing a commitment from edge rusher Rashad Streets on the very same day Hall was on campus. The four-star announced his pledge during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

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Beyond Hall and Streets, five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou from California also made a recent trip to Eugene and reportedly placed the Ducks at the top of his list after the visit. Lanning’s strategy continues to reach into the future as well. Word is they are flying out elite 2028 wide receiver Ryan Richmond-McDavis this week, maybe around the 9th of April.

The recruiting momentum is expected to reach a fever pitch during Oregon’s annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 25, at Autzen Stadium. This event will most definitely serve as a massive “Junior Day” showcase. You can expect a dozen of the nation’s elite to attend and see the program’s culture firsthand.

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Fans will also get to see their first look at 2026 five-star early enrollees already on campus, including the likes of tight end Kendre Harrison and safety Jett Washington (Kobe Bryant’s nephew). This ‘quality over quantity’ approach has been paying dividends for Dan Lanning for years now. The Ducks have consistently finished with top-5 national classes over the last three cycles. Judging by how good they are at first impressions, it’s bound to stay that way for years to come.