Dan Lanning’s Oregon Takes Legal Action Against Former Player After Transfer to SEC Powerhouse

The University of Oregon has filed a lawsuit against former football player Dakoda Fields over money that the university says he still owes after leaving the football team. According to court documents filed on May 15 in Lane County Circuit Court, Fields signed an agreement with Oregon when he decided to transfer to another school.

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Under that agreement, he was supposed to pay the university $39,882.30 in exchange for being released from his contract with the team.

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The lawsuit says both sides later agreed on a special deal that would lower the amount Fields had to pay. Oregon agreed to reduce the payment by $10,000 if Fields paid the money by April 20. This meant he would only need to pay $29,882.30 if the payment arrived before the deadline. However, the university claims Fields did not send the payment on time, so the discount no longer applied.

According to the court filing, Fields eventually paid $29,882.30 to Oregon, but the university says that amount was not enough because the payment was late. Oregon argues that since he missed the deadline, he still owes the extra $10,000 that had originally been removed as part of the discount agreement. The university is now asking the court to make Fields pay the remaining amount.

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The lawsuit also says Oregon wants more than just the unpaid $10,000. The university is asking for interest on the money as well as legal costs connected to the case. In the court documents, Oregon stated: “Pursuant to section 7 of the Contract, the University’s entitled to reimbursement of its attorney fees, costs, and disbursements plus statutory interest of 9% from April 21, 2026 until paid.” This means the university believes Fields should also cover attorney fees and pay 9% yearly interest until the full amount is paid.

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The exact type of contract involved has not been publicly released. However, the agreement was likely tied to a revenue-sharing or NIL-related deal between Fields and Oregon. NIL stands for “Name, Image, and Likeness,” which allows college athletes to earn money through sponsorships and other business opportunities. Oregon state law protects the details of these agreements, so many parts of the contract have not been made public.

Fields later transferred to the University of Oklahoma after the 2025 football season. He spent two seasons playing for Oregon, but he only appeared in one game during that time. His decision to transfer became public during the middle of the season in November, which created discussion because transfers and NIL agreements have become major topics in college sports.

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At the time, Oregon football coach Dan Lanning commented on the unusual situation and how college sports have changed in recent years. Lanning said, “He didn’t come to work today. We haven’t talked to Dakoda. So, I guess that’s just the way it goes nowadays.” On Monday, a spokesperson for Oregon Athletics declined to comment further when asked about the lawsuit.

Part of a Larger College Football Trend

For years, players could transfer schools with relative ease. Now, universities are treating these rosters like corporate staff. Schools are writing massive “buyout” clauses into athlete contracts. If a player decides to pack up and leave for another school, they are hit with a bill.

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Take the recent drama between the University of Cincinnati and quarterback Brendan Sorsby. When Sorsby decided to transfer to Texas Tech, Cincinnati slapped him with a million-dollar lawsuit buyout. The school claimed he broke a strict 18-month revenue-sharing deal. Apparently, it got even worse for him, as he might not even suit up for the Red Raiders after his gambling addiction and bets against his former team came to light.

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A similar situation went down with quarterback Darian Mensah and Duke University. When Mensah wanted to transfer over to Miami, Duke locked things down. They forced the whole situation into intense legal arbitration over his contract rules. They eventually settled the dispute and let him leave after the Hurricanes paid more than a million. It’s only a matter of time before we see more of this.