Dante Moore Inches Closer to Eternal Oregon Glory That Dillon Gabriel Narrowly Missed

Dante Moore’s debut had all the makings of a fresh chapter that Oregon Ducks fans were waiting for. Though the former five-star QB only just trot onto the field against an FCS side, Montana State, but he did settle in like a veteran, standing tall in the pocket and distributing the ball with confidence. His reads were crisp, his throws were sharp, and there was a calmness about the way he operated the offense. This gets him the brownie points early to make history quicker.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The most telling moment came late in the first half when he engineered a textbook two-minute drill capped with a pinpoint touchdown strike to receiver Malik Benson. It wasn’t reckless hero ball, it was measured, efficient quarterback play—exactly what Oregon needs in this new era. Dante Moore showed poise, patience, and precision—the trifecta that separates a talented recruit from a program cornerstone. By the time the third quarter was winding down, his work was complete. The Ducks emptied the bench, rolling through three reserve QBs to close out the game, but the freshman had already left his mark. The rest of the country was reminded that Week 1 debuts matter in the ‘Heisman race’, and Moore didn’t stumble where others did. In fact, his stock only rose.

The sportsbooks tell the story best. FanDuel listed Dante Moore at +2500 heading into the season, tucked behind names like LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, etc. Yet SuperWest Sports pegged him at the very top with the lowest odds of 16/1, the kind of projection that screams potential stardom. It’s not often a freshman QB climbs into that conversation after a single start, but Moore’s performance was that clean. He didn’t just win; he gave voters a glimpse of what a season-long campaign could look like.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dante Moore finished 25-for-39 through the air for 257 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. On the ground, he showed off his athleticism with seven carries for 73 yards and two more scores. That dual-threat balance is precisely what elevates him in this Oregon system, reminiscent of the way Bo Nix used to tilt defenses with his arm and legs. Where Nix had Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin rack up 23 touchdowns, Moore now has his own go-to wideout and another dangerous target sharing his last name. Like his predecessor, Browns’ Dillon Gabriel and Buccaneer receiver Tez Johnson had a connection, Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore strive to have the same.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Ducks won’t see a ranked opponent in the first three games, giving Moore time to build rhythm, pad stats, and further stake his claim in the Heisman race. The larger point, though, is how Oregon fans can feel the winds shifting again.

AD

The Moore-to-Moore show could light up September

The connection that Ducks fans could possibly see this coming season could send Autzen Stadium into pure pandemonium. With Dante Moore slinging it and five-star freshman Dakorien Moore lining up on the outside, Oregon has the kind of one-two punch that can turn Saturdays into highlight reels. And when you look at the defenses waiting for them in September, it’s hard not to imagine fireworks.

via Imago Dante Moore, Source: IG

The Ducks open the season against Montana State, a game that already gave Dante a chance to settle in and showcase his poise. But what follows might be even more favorable for a quarterback-wide receiver duo trying to build chemistry on the field. Week 2 brings Mike Gundy‘s Oklahoma State, whose defense ranked among the worst in the country a year ago. Then comes Northwestern, a program that collapsed defensively last fall, surrendering 50 points to Michigan, 40 to Iowa, and 38 to Illinois. For an Oregon offense that thrives on rhythm and tempo, these are tailor-made matchups.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And that’s where the odds start tilting. Dante Moore already showed in his debut that he can control the game and finish drives with efficiency. And more is to come as the 20-year-old quarterback makes it more into the season.