Dante Moore Warned of NFL Dreams as Colin Cowherd and Joel Klatt Agree on Oregon QB’s Future

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore’s NFL runway just got crowded with more caution tape. The warning signs are flashing, and now Colin Cowherd and Joel Klatt stepped in, making it clear that punching a return ticket might be Moore’s most brilliant move right now.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I wouldn’t blink an eye,” said Klatt on the January 6th episode of the CFB on FOX podcast, talking about what suggestion he would give Moore if the quarterback asks for his suggestion.

“I would say, ‘Go back to school.’ It’s no longer just a financial decision. He can make life-changing money at Oregon, much less the National Football League,” said Klatt.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the financial factor in place, Moore is standing on firm ground when it comes to NIL. As per On3’s NIL rankings, the Oregon quarterback holds the No.13 position, right after Diego Pavia, holding a NIL valuation of $2.3 million.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Play Football Prospect Clinic with Special Olympic Athletes Apr 24, 2024 Detroit, MI, USA NFL Network analyst Joel Klatt speaks to the media at the Play Football Prospect Clinic at The Corner Ballpark. Detroit The Corner Ballpark – Detroit PAL Headquarters, MI USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20240424_djc_al2_066

Moore cashed in early, signing with Nike in October and teaming up with eBay a month later. With him at the controls, Oregon’s offense has been electric – ranking ninth nationally in scoring at 38 points per game and 14th in total offense with 457.5 yards per outing. As Oregon surges through a deep playoff run, Moore’s star power keeps climbing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just days before the Peach Bowl, he unveiled a new NIL deal with Factor Meals. Even with NFL Draft chatter swirling, Moore isn’t facing any shortage of NIL interest. Now, think about his demands if he returns to Oregon?

Klatt isn’t alone in preaching patience. NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay also believes a return to Eugene would be a more calculated move. After all, the Ducks have the backing of Nike co-founder Phil Knight, whose net worth reportedly sits at $32.1 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“He’s got an opportunity to go back to Oregon, probably make the same amount of money that he’s going to make in his rookie contract,” said McShay. “Phil Knight will make that happen. So, I can allow my client to go back to Oregon and have another season with a new offensive coordinator.”

Moore has a real-life blueprint staring him in the face. Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah will earn at least the back half of his two-year, $8 million NIL deal. Had Mensah jumped to the NFL, his rookie paycheck would likely be half that, or less, depending on his 2026 Draft slot.

McShay’s message is clear: if the New York Jets are Moore’s lone NFL landing spot, another year at Oregon is the safer bet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Would you, as Dante Moore’s representative, not reach out to the [Las Vegas] Raiders to say, ‘Hey, my client’s trying to make a decision. We can live with going to 30 of the 32 teams. I can’t allow him to go to the New York Jets,’” said the analyst.

The Jets’ 2025 season was a full-blown nightmare. They witnessed a 3-14 finish, zero interceptions, only four takeaways (an NFL low), and allowed 503 points. Along with this, their five straight losses by 23 points or more sealed a season-long collapse.

However, Moore can’t bank on the Raiders either, which only makes a return to Oregon feel like the more practical play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dante Moore to face competition in Las Vegas Raiders chase

The Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 2007. As the 2026 Draft picture comes into focus, two quarterbacks headline the conversation: Indiana Hoosiers’ Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore. No wonder Heisman winner Mendoza sits atop the board after a standout showing in the CFP quarterfinal.

However, to NFL MVP Cam Newton, Moore appears to be the better fit for Las Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If Las Vegas goes with Fernando Mendoza, they are basically going to say, ‘We are going to equip him with things,’ said Newton. I do not think they have enough to equip him early. Rather than getting a guy in Dante Moore, that can really elevate our franchise sooner than later.”

Whether the Raiders listen to Newton or not is a coin flip. But Moore already knows what respect feels like in Eugene. He waited his turn, soaked up game from Dillon Gabriel, and when the keys were handed over, he didn’t blink.

Moreover, Moore’s return to Oregon could set off a domino effect. Wide receiver Evan Stewart was sidelined this season with a torn patellar tendon. He told 247Sports’ Erik Skopil that playing alongside Moore is a key factor in his decision on whether to stay in Eugene for 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dante Moore now faces the ultimate crossroads. Stay in Eugene and build on what he’s started, or chase the NFL dream, armed with the cautionary takes from league analysts.