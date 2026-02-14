Dark Spot on Kalen DeBoer’s Resume After Concerning Alabama Trend Raises Alarm

The comfort Kalen DeBoer found in bringing his trusted lieutenants to Tuscaloosa has proven to be short-lived, as the foundation of his new Alabama regime is already showing cracks. It’s left a dark spot on DeBoer’s resume.

“Six of Kalen DeBoer’s former Washington assistants/staffers who joined him at Alabama have accepted new jobs elsewhere this offseason,” wrote Mike Rodak of Bama247 on X.

Oregon State gained three of DeBoer’s longtime staff: Alabama lost co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard, assistant Mitch Dahlen, and Ron McKeefery. DeBoer’s former co-offensive coordinator went to Michigan State, and BYU hired Crimson Tide football analyst Tyler Hughes.

The exodus of trusted assistants from Tuscaloosa is creating a major headache for Kalen DeBoer, with the latest being Jerret McElwain’s departure to Kentucky. He joins a growing list of former Washington staffers who have left Alabama this offseason, including. According to KSR’s reports, Will Stein hired McElwain to serve as the Kentucky Director of Player Personnel.

So, McElwain will be holding the front office position, working with Pat Biondo and Pete Nochta. The series of departures could derail stability in Alabama.

Notably, Dahlen has been part of DeBoer’s inner circle since the shortened 2020 COVID season at Fresno State. In an interview, the Alabama head coach summed it up best, calling Dahlen “a critical piece to everything we do.” Dahlen’s departure leaves a significant void in the offensive staff room, as he engineered one of the most explosive passing offenses. It molded Ty Simpson into a potential first-round pick.

Then came DeBoer’s heartbreak when Sheridan decided to swap programs. He arrived in Tuscaloosa after coaching tight ends at Washington and quickly slid into the offensive coordinator role. Under Sheridan’s direction, Alabama averaged 33.8 points per game in 2024, finishing third in the SEC and 22nd nationally. He was trusted to manage game-day decisions, tempo, situational calls, and in-game adjustments. His exit creates an issue for DeBoer in developing his quarterbacks.

The new year brought fresh trouble for the head coach. In February, the Cougars announced Hughes as the new assistant quarterback coach to fill the vacant spot after Matt Mitchell’s departure. Hughes coached under DeBoer in Washington, then took over the wide receivers coaching role with the New England Patriots. But his bond with DeBoer made him return to Alabama in 2025.

Similarly, DeBoer and Shephard have worked closely together since the Washington days. Under his guidance, Germie Bernard emerged as the Tide’s top pass catcher, setting personal bests with 50 grabs, 794 yards, and two scores. It was another enormous blow for DeBoer as the stats screamed Shephard’s techniques.

With six long-term staff members leaving, it is a blot on DeBoer’s resume, as it questions the stability of long-term staff in Tuscaloosa. Oftentimes, recruits count on relationships between assistant coaches and the head coach to choose a program.

This coaching carousel isn’t just a behind-the-scenes issue; there are signs it could be impacting the locker room. Alabama’s player retention numbers are also raising alarms.

Kalen DeBoer’s program’s report card shows concerning results

Super blue-chip recruits act as the pillars of the program. They are usually five-star recruits or the highest-rated four-stars who show the spark to become future All-Conference players or early NFL Draft picks. NFL Draft analyst Cody Carpenter released his list of “Super Blue Chip Transfer Rates” for 2022-2026.

In that list, Notre Dame ranked first in retaining elite talent, with a transfer rate of 0%. Topping the list for the highest transfer rate was Oklahoma at 50%, followed by DeBoer’s Alabama at 47.6%. It means that, within the Crimson Tide program, half of its most elite players left from one year to the next.

In this transfer season, the Crimson Tide lost defensive back Cam Calhoun. Even without cracking the starting lineup, Calhoun showed why he was once viewed as a blue-chip prospect. The former Utah transfer saw action in 14 games for the Crimson Tide, posting seven tackles while adding a fumble recovery. The impact plays showed up despite a crowded depth chart.

Retention is a major factor in determining a program’s success. It tells you who stayed when the hype wore off. For a program built on Saban’s legendary stability, a revolving door has defined DeBoer’s first offseason, leaving him to rebuild not just a roster, but his entire support system.