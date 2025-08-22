Dave Aranda Demands Physique Change for 2 Players as Sawyer Robertson Puts Secondary in Spotlight

Dave Aranda’s two newest nose tackles are going to play a massive role on the defensive line this season, literally. After adding size, they are on some new stuff now. Statistically, the Baylor Bears were ranked 72nd in the country, giving up 152 yards per game on the ground. But Baylor is looking to take both of those numbers up in 2025, and some other numbers down elsewhere.

The two names are impossible to ignore: Samu Taumanupepe (376 pounds), a redshirt sophomore transfer from Texas A&M, and Adonis Friloux (346 pounds), a redshirt senior who came over from Tulane. Their combined weight clocks in at a staggering 722 pounds, the kind of size that makes OCs lose sleep. But here’s the twist: Dave Aranda isn’t just asking them to plug the middle—he’s asking them to slim down. In his words, “They’ve been on a weight loss plan. That’s the first time. That’s good to have.” The coach isn’t playing games here. He wants mobility, not just mass. He’s reimagining his front, building a line that can not only hold gaps but also chase plays down when it matters most.

It’s a fascinating paradox. Bigger bodies are essential to surviving the grind of Big 12 trenches, but sheer bulk without stamina is a recipe for fourth-quarter breakdowns. That’s why Dave Aranda is pushing Taumanupepe and Friloux to shed just enough to be dangerous for all four quarters. And the early returns are promising. “I think today they really showed well,” Aranda said, noting the flexibility of mixing and matching strengths across the group. For Baylor, this isn’t just a roster adjustment—it’s a philosophical pivot. They’re turning defense from a soft spot into a potential strength, one that starts with two massive anchors who are learning to move like linebackers in defensive tackles’ frames.

Friloux knows exactly what’s at stake. “Playing in the Big 12, there are a lot of big offensive linemen, and you need those bigger guys to hold those gaps,” he said. “Having Samu, another big guy like me, is a lot better because you’re able to get some rest and then go back in and have the same type of dominance.” His point is spot-on: no defense can survive without rotational depth in the middle. Baylor struggled against the run because its interior line got gassed. Now, with two space-eaters who can rotate and still bring consistent power, the Bears might finally flip that script. The challenge? Making sure those 722 pounds translate into 60 minutes of disruption.

That’s the reason conditioning has been such a point of emphasis. Aranda admitted, “We need that to be a strength of our defense. And right now we’re not at that point, but we’re going to work to get it prior to the first game.” That means more sideline-to-sideline runs, more post-practice conditioning, and yes, more salads instead of steaks in the cafeteria. The lifestyle change matters just as much as the scheme. Taumanupepe already battled a back injury that made his 2025 season outlook cloudy, so durability is a top priority. Baylor can’t afford to waste this kind of size with short stints on the field.

The reinforcements don’t stop inside either. The Bears loaded up at outside linebacker in the portal, adding Emar’rion Winston from Oregon, Matthew Fobbs-White from Tulane, and Jaylin Jones from UTEP to join returners Kyler Jordan and Corey Kelly. That’s a pass-rush buffet that pairs nicely with two giant linemen trying to reshape their bodies and their game. And if you ask Taumanupepe what the group’s mindset is, he keeps it simple: “We’re all ready to eat.”

QB1 Sawyer tips his cap to Dave Aranda’s secondary

Baylor starer Sawyer Robertson didn’t just talk offense after practice—he gave the defense, particularly the secondary, some serious flowers. Robertson’s been in the fire with them all camp long, and he’s seen the growth up close. “They’ve done great, they give me, I think Aranda too. Like Aranda makes us as an offense better. I mean, so I’d say hopefully we do the same for the defense,” Robertson said. That’s the kind of iron-sharpening-iron effect coaches dream about.

Robertson pointed out that while everyone’s been buzzing about the receivers—guys like Ashton, Josh, Cole, and LB—it’s the competition that’s sharpening the back end. “Those, we’ve been talking about the receivers this whole time. Hopefully having to chase, like I said, Ashton, Josh, Cole, LB, all those guys. Hopefully that makes the secondary better too, because it’s a really talented receiver room.” In other words, Baylor’s DBs are getting a crash course against some of the toughest assignments they’ll see all year.

And Robertson’s not sugarcoating it—he thinks it’s working. “I think it’s made them a lot better with their coverages and all the stuff. And there’s a lot of talent in that room to begin with. So I’m excited to see them play and not go against them anymore either.” That last part says it all. Robertson has had enough of trying to fit balls past these defensive backs in practice. Now he’s eager to see them unleash that same growth on somebody wearing a different uniform.