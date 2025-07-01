David Pollack Names ‘Cheat Code’ WR in College Football & It’s Not Jeremiah Smith

Some folks call it a glitch in the matrix. Others just call it straight-up unfair. While the rest of the college football world keeps throwing flowers at the usual names, one former ESPN analyst saw through the hype and pointed to someone else entirely. “I mean the guy’s a cheat code,” David Pollack said, tossing the very acceptable take on X like it was just another Tuesday. But here’s the twist: he wasn’t talking about Jeremiah Smith, nor Trebor Pena or even Jordyn Tyson.

Enter Alabama’s Ryan Williams.

Alabama’s WR1 is already doing damage as a teenager, and folks, he just got started. Williams turned in 48 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman. He was Alabama’s not-so-secret weapon in 2024, burning secondaries like toast in a cheap hotel. His 73-yard touchdown against Georgia? Illegal in 17 states. The Tide finished 9-4 and took a tough ReliaQuest Bowl L to Michigan, but Williams? He was the lone bright spot, carrying that offense like it owed him money.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Now he’s on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26, right next to (you guessed it) Jeremiah Smith. And while Smith might have the natty and the freaky numbers—1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, to be exact—Williams is still the name buzzing behind closed doors. EA Sports even rolled out a promo clip showing Williams slinging the rock to himself in-game. “Let’s go!” he shouted while playing as his digital twin. Bama fans? They went nuts.

And why wouldn’t they? The kid’s got juice. That kind of speed, footwork, and awareness don’t grow on trees. Alabama knows it. EA Sports knows it. David Pollack really knows it. When EA Sports took to X to flex Ryan Williams’ CFB 26 skills, David Pollack jumped in and labeled him a ‘Cheat Code.’

Williams was the only true freshman to get cover athlete status alongside Smith. If this season shapes up like we think it might, Williams could be sitting at that WR1 throne in a minute. The All-American noise is already bubbling. 1,000+ yards and double-digit tuddies? That’s the floor.

With top WRs like Tetairoa McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, and Travis Hunter off to the league, there’s space at the top. And don’t get it twisted—Jeremiah Smith may be the CFBWR1, but Ryan Williams isn’t so far.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ryan Williams’ NIL game

You know the old saying—‘Don’t hate the player, hate his NIL valuation.’ Ryan Williams ain’t just lighting up defenses; he’s lighting up the money board, too. The sophomore star just boosted his On3 NIL valuation to $2.7 million. That’s bag-chasing in cleats. And he’s not just bagging Gatorade or generic sports drinks. Nah, Williams is rocking deals with Sally Hansen (yes, the nail polish giant), Hollister, Uber Eats, and now NXTRND football gear.

NXTRND announced Williams as one of their top-tier athletes this week, alongside Alabama CB Zabien Brown, Oregon WR Dakorien Moore, and a few more certified ballers. From socks to gloves, Williams is now basically the face of everything a wideout wears before he mosses a dude. His NIL rise isn’t just about clout—it’s about branding genius. The kid’s a walking investment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pair that with being on the deluxe edition of EA Sports College Football 26, and Williams is everywhere. As long as he keeps torching DBs, that $2.7M valuation? It’s gonna look like clearance rack money. Even more telling? He ranks 15th overall among all college athletes in NIL valuation. And the ceiling didn’t even cracked yet. The man can play for like another 3 years at college. As his stat line stacks and Alabama continues to lean on him offensively, the marketing machine around him will only rev harder.