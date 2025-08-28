David Pollack Reveals Cincinnati’s Gameplan vs Nebraska as Matt Rhule Makes Roster Decision

The countdown to kickoff is nearly over. Nebraska fans are buzzing about their season opener against Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium, but while the excitement is real, head coach Matt Rhule is warning his team about one player who could make life difficult for the Cornhuskers if they are not careful. ESPN analyst David Pollack has a game plan for that, one that paints a clear picture of how the Bearcats might try to spoil Nebraska’s September momentum.

Pollack’s read on the matchup is as blunt as it gets. “Nebraska is getting off, by the way, Nebraska getting off to the right start. Like they have a really good schedule this season. They are set up to have success, yes, and take the next step in the program. In order to do that, you beat teams like Cincinnati. Now Cincinnati, they make you earn it. Like they play very conservative defensively, and they’re going to run the football and they’re going to eat clock.” Rhule has bought in new weapons for QB1 Dylan Raiola, alongside Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter, and they are the reason for the new optimism. That’s the national lens: Cincy shortening the game, Nebraska trying to flash its upgraded offense.

The subtext, though, is that Nebraska’s margin for error shrinks dramatically if it lets the Bearcats dictate tempo. The spotlight also tilts toward the Huskers’ defensive front, and towards one particular name: Williams Nwaneri. The former five-star defensive lineman was once Missouri’s crown jewel, but he played just 38 snaps a year ago before hitting the portal. His decision to reunite with his high school coach, now on Nebraska’s staff, injects a personal storyline into this roster build. For Matt Rhule, this isn’t just about getting a blue-chip talent—this is about unlocking a disruptive force who never felt at home in Columbia. Nebraska wants to be 3-0 when Michigan rolls into Lincoln, and unleashing Nwaneri could be the first domino.

Rhule’s honesty in the run-up to Arrowhead hasn’t gone unnoticed either. “I wanted us to be unbelievably honest. So, 74 is the Big Ten limit. We’ll probably get to like 80, especially with some injuries,” he said when asked about the travel roster. In an era when coaches cloak everything in secrecy, his transparency lands differently. It signals that roster construction is still fluid, and that even at a powerhouse program, the margins come down to who’s healthy enough to make the bus. Fans read that as refreshing candor; players see it as accountability.

That openness extends into the trenches, where Nebraska’s identity will ultimately be decided. Matt Rhule admitted he’s still undecided on arguably his most important position battles. The LT job remains a three-way slugfest between Gunnar Gottula, Turner Corcoran, and Alabama transfer Elijah Pritchett, while the right tackle spot is down to Teddy Prochazka versus Tyler Knaak. Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola has made it clear that those decisions might not be final until game day itself. Breaking in for sophomore QB, that uncertainty could be both a risk and a rallying cry. Protection is non-negotiable if Nebraska wants its offense to hum.

And yet, that’s precisely what makes this season feel different. For once, Nebraska has depth at the skill spots. That’s why Pollack’s analysis strikes at the heart of the opener: Cincinnati will do everything to drag the Huskers into a phone-booth fight, but Nebraska has finally built an offense with enough firepower to punch its way out.

Matt Rhule prepares for Cincy’s ‘Godfather’

When it comes to Cincinnati’s defense, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule isn’t mincing words. And yes, it all starts with the big man in the middle—defensive tackle Dontay Corleone, better known by his famous nickname, The Godfather. If you’re wondering whether that name carries weight, Rhule’s scouting report answers it loud and clear.

“This will be as formidable of a front seven as we’re going to see,” Rhule said Friday when asked about the Bearcats. Coming from a coach who has seen his fair share of Big Ten defensive lines, that’s no small compliment. Then he doubled down, singling out the star of the show: “The Corleone kid is fantastic.” Just five words, but enough to tell you how much respect Nebraska has for the 320-pound wrecking ball in the middle.

Corleone isn’t just a space-eater—he’s disruptive, explosive, and sets the tone for Cincinnati’s defense. And that defense, as Rhule reminded, doesn’t just roll over. The Bearcats play with discipline, force offenses into long drives, and thrive on making teams grind for every yard. For Nebraska’s offensive line—still finalizing its starting tackles—that will be a tall order.