Deion Sanders Admits Michael Irvin’s Major Role Behind His $18M Riches After Emotional Tribute

When the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ stock had hit a nose dive in the 2025 NFL Draft, it did not sit well with Michael Irvin. The NFL legend-turned-analyst did not mince his words while commenting on Shedeur’s fall. “The $50 million robbery of Shedeur Sanders, because that’s what I just witnessed.” After all, Irvin seems to have a soft corner for his old buddy, Deion Sanders’ son.

The two played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1995 to 1999. Their bond got a ‘forever’ seal as Deion and Irvin won the 1996 Super Bowl 27-17 over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now that decades have passed by, their bond has not faded away. Both Irvin and Deion are far removed from the sport, yet close. While Deion now holds the head coaching reins of the Colorado Buffaloes, Irvin is now the popular face of the NFL Network. But when the two meet, they are teleported to the good old days. And that’s when interesting stories about their friendship get unveiled.

via Imago Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Well, college football fans know Deion for his charismatic personality. On the gridiron, he is a no-nonsense head coach. But once he switches roles and appears in front of the camera, his on-air persona is enigmatic. And guess who demands the credit for this version of Deion? None other than Irvin. The duo reunited in the second week of July during Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas. And how could Well Off Media not capture the iconic reunion? On the July 9th episode of the Well Off Media podcast, the Cowboys legends were captured chatting. Deion got emotional and shared, “I tell you what this reminds me of, and it’s going to he going to remember this when I was preparing to do my first interview with television. I forgot what next.”

As Coach Prime took a ride down memory lane, he continued, “I told him and he came right in the crib and we were in my office and he set like pieces of paper up. One, two, three, like the three cameras that will be filming you when you do your network show. I didn’t know nothing about that. And he taught me how to make love through cameras.” He joined CBS Sports as an analyst for “The NFL Today” pregame show in 2001 and worked there till 2003. Later on in 2006, Deion joined NFL Network on “NFL GameDay” on Sunday nights and the “On the Field” pregame show. Combining both his stints, he approximately earned $18 million.

Both Irvin and Deion had taken their exit from Dallas in 1999. Right after retiring from NFL, Irvin took a leap and transitioned into broadcasting. On the other hand, Deion made further stops in Washibgton Redskins and Baltimore Ravens. So, in the meanwhile, Irvin had already picked up the nittigritties of broadcasting, like camera placements, etc. During their chat session, he chimed in like a professional, “I said, ‘Listen, when you come on set, your best friends is going to be camera one, two, and three. Don’t worry.’” The Buffs’ head coach has indeed been grateful to have Irvin more than just a teammate. “He came to crib and taught me television.” Besides football, Deion is blessed to have friends from other walks of life.

How a pastor-turned-singer became Deion Sanders’ confidant

Back when Boulder was obsessed with the Julian Lewis fever during the big weekend, there came support from a special someone. That was none other than Deion’s singer friend, E. Dewey Smith. Coach Prime is into sharing old pictures with people close to his heart. He shared one with Smith with the caption, “@edeweysmith My man of God.” The singer reciprocated by retweeting the post with a sprinkle of motivation. “Let’s Go @DeionSanders!!!!! We’ve got another BIG weekend my friend!!!!”

It was indeed special for Deion as it came from a friend with whom he has shared a heart-to-heart connection for 20 years now. So, two decades is definitely not a short time, and their friendship still goes strong. Back in 2003, Smith was a pastor of Beaulahland Bible Church. That’s when, on one lucky occasion, he met Deion at a conference. And they immediately struck the chords. Even though their professions have been different, Coach Prime has found Smith by his side as a pillar of strength.

As Deion Sanders once confessed about his bond with E. Dewey Smith to 13WMAZ’s Marvin James, “He’s definitely a chosen man of God for me for a time like this. I need him, and I love him, and I thank him for his transparency as my man of God, and I respect the heck out of him, God Bless.” Fueled by faith, friendship, and family, Deion Sanders has weathered every storm that came his way.