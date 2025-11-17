Deion Sanders Alerts Colorado Locker Room as Replacement Looms Over Season End

This year has been a reality check for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. The Buffs are now one of the lowest-ranked programs in the Big 12. Coach Prime tends to finish the season strong, whether it’s as a team or individually. And he certainly had some words for his boys.

On November 17, Deion Sanders shared a clip of his locker room speech. Despite how tough and challenging things have been, he plans to finish the season with his head held high: “You gotta want this, you have to, you will… digging up things from my yesterday, which really makes me think so, when I’m sitting down doing a documentary and they asking me all these questions about my life way back when it stirs up a whole bunch of emotions, whole bunch of feelings.”

He explained that looking back on his life and answering questions about his past, including his marriage, children, and coaching, evokes a lot of emotions. It reminds him of the importance of persevering, even when things become problematic. Since Shedeur Sanders, Heisman winner Travis Hunter, and others went to the league, it has been a revolving door. Coach Prime even switched up who was calling the plays mid-season, taking the responsibility from offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

The defense has also had its issues, especially with stopping the run, and opponents have definitely taken advantage. It’s been tough to watch, and the team’s average of just 22 points per game shows how much they’ve been missing those explosive plays. Deion continues: “We gonna finish strong with or without you. So you might as well make up your mind to come with you.”

Coach Prime is not backing down. He recently challenged his players, asking if they are part of the problem or the solution. It appears the message is resonating with some of the younger players. He knows they need to make significant changes, and everyone from the coaches to the players is feeling the pressure.

While this year became one to forget, Deion Sanders didn’t give up on Colorado and plans to win the last two games as if their lives depend on it, whether everyone is on board or not.

Is Deion Sanders’ future in Boulder on the line after AD role confusion?

Notably, Deion Sanders’ future at Colorado is uncertain after Rick George, the athletic director who hired him, announced he would step down in June 2026. George will take on a new role as emeritus athletic director and special adviser to the university chancellor. Still, Sanders made it clear on social media that their working relationship will continue despite the transition. George had been a key factor in Sanders’ decision to come to Colorado, and Sanders expressed gratitude for George’s support.

George’s gamble on Sanders paid off initially, with massive media exposure and success in the first season, followed by a strong 9-4 record in 2024. However, the team’s struggles this year, with a 3-7 record, have raised questions about the sustainability of Sanders’ massive new contract and the program’s future. The school has also faced financial uncertainty in covering Sanders’ new deal and player benefits.

The new AD will not have the same personal connection to Sanders. If the team continues to lose, it could strain the relationship with the new boss. However, if Sanders can turn things around and lead the team back to winning, it could smooth over any potential tensions and secure his long-term future at Colorado.