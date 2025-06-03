Deion Sanders’ Alleged Girlfriend Sends Powerful Pride Month Message on Monday

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders, is indeed a colorful man, with various shades when it comes to his love life. Sadly, Coach Prime’s marriages, first with Carolyn Chambers and then with Pilar Sanders, ended on sour notes. But right now, he might be onto finding love afresh. Currently, the talk in the town is that Deion is dating a renowned Hollywood actress. A 3x Daytime Emmy Award winner, a Burbank International Film Festival winner, Deion’s rumored love interest is also a socially prominent person. And as June marks a special month, Pride month, Coach Prime’s rumored lady love sends a special message.

According to reports from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Deion is dating Emmy-winning actress Karrueche Tran. The duo was spotted holding hands outside a Los Angeles restaurant back in February. Meanwhile, we have seen how Deion has maintained cordial relations with Pilar, after going viral running away from her during Shedeur and Shilo’s last walk. But we are yet to get confirmation about Deion’s newfound romance.

The actress and model, best known for her role in the series Claws and her high-profile past relationship with singer Chris Brown, just made June 2 special for the LGBTQ+ community through her IG story. Deion’s rumored sweetheart re-shared a post from Diet Prada. The caption came with a heartwarming note, “be who you areeeeeeee for yeerrr priiiiiiide 🌈🌈🌈🌈 HAPPY PRIDE MONTHHHHH.”

The video shows that someone was about to pick up his order when he was approached by a waiter who belongs to the LGBTQ+ community. He gifted the man a balloon, a packet of Skittles. And another special gift. He was filmed holding a freshly baked cake. A colorful rainbow was piped on top of it with the icing. It also had the slogan, “Be Who You Are For Your Pride,” iced on it. Tran herself was not there. Yet, she could not help but share the heart-touching moment with her IG fam, encouraging them to be kind to everyone, irrespective of the differences. Well, this is not the first time that Deion’s speculated girlfriend took her stand to make the world a better place by eradicating hate.

After all, she herself fell prey to it. In an interview, Tran shared how she had to fight her way through body positivity. There was a time, Deion’s rumored sweetheart was bogged down by her insecurities. “I’ve dealt with self-esteem and self-image issues. I’ve accepted who I am with my body. It took a while for me to do that. If people learn to accept who they are, that they don’t have to be perfect, that they don’t have to look a certain way, that we’re all individually different, that that is OK, I just think things would be much, much better.” While Tran’s social media moves have now become a hot topic of discussion, she chose to further stir the pot with a cryptic message.

Deion Sanders is said to shift his focus from his sons to matters of the heart

Is Deion and Tran’s romance a love at first sight after meeting on the flight kind of love like Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson? Well no. The duo has been acquaintances for quite some time now. A former co-host of 106 & Park, Tran has previously worked with Deion through projects produced by his ex-fiancée, Tracey Edmonds. Going by the speculations, the connection may have stemmed from Games People Play, a series executive-produced by Edmonds. Then what might have taken them so long for their love to bloom?

Well, right now things are a bit difficult for Deion as he is now relieved of the duties of molding his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, into NFL material. Now that they have left their father’s nest, Deion can now focus on his personal life-and that’s where Tran enters the conversation. The ‘Claws’ actress turned 37 on May 17. She posted an IG story with a cryptic caption. It read, “Very different birthday this year, but I am blessed, grateful, and full of abundance.”

Fans are now speculating whether the entry of Deion Sanders in Tran’s life is making it look “different” this birthday. Already, fans have cooked up some love theories after the coincidence of Tran’s 2025 Met Gala appearance-where she turned heads in a sleek black gown-with Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Draft celebration, a milestone that Deion Sanders surprisingly skipped. With Tran taking a bold stand, will her maybe-man Deion rise to the occasion?