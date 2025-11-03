Deion Sanders and Colarado Face Unlucky Conditions on 3-Game Losing Streak

Every time we think it can’t get any worse, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes go out there and prove us wrong. After a pretty decent 2024 campaign that had everyone hyped with a 9-4 record and a No. 25 ranking, this season has been a major step backward with a disappointing 3-6 record as of early November 2025. In the last two games, Deion Sanders’ squad gave up 105 points while scoring only 24. Now, heading into Week 11, the Buffs are facing another tough challenge, both mentally and logistically.

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are hitting the road in Week 11 for a matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, November 8, 2025. But according to a Buffs insider, it’s going to be a rainy day in the office for Colorado and could extend their blowout streak. On November 2nd, Colorado insider Brian Howell posted on X about the difficult conditions: “After losing 53-7 and 52-17 the last two weeks, Colorado now has to travel to Morgantown, where the forecast is miserable, at 53 degrees and rainy. Gonna be a huge task to get that team motivated to play on Saturday, tbh.”

Both teams are struggling right now, so this game feels like a “who wants it more?” situation. West Virginia will have the home-field advantage in what should be a wild atmosphere in Morgantown. The forecast calls for temperatures around 53 degrees with steady rain, which makes everything even tougher, especially for a team already lacking confidence. Cold and wet conditions usually lead to sloppy play, tougher passing, and lower energy levels, so getting this Colorado roster mentally locked in will be a huge challenge for Deion Sanders and his staff this weekend.

Ever since Shedeur Sanders left to pursue his NFL dream, Colorado has been getting blown out in most games and looks completely out of sync. The offense has been a mess this season, they are scoring only 22.6 points per game, which ranks 105th out of 136 FBS teams. The defense isn’t any better, giving up over 420 yards per game. If you look at West Virginia’s 2025 season, they are almost an exact mirror of the Buffaloes. Same 3-6 record and ranked outside the Top 100 in both offense and similarly ranked defense.

However, there is a silver lining for West Virginia. In their most recent game on November 1st, they pulled off a massive upset, beating No. 22 Houston 45-35 on the road. Freshman QB Scotty Fox Jr. also set a school record for passing yards in that win. So, while the season overall has been a struggle, they are coming into this matchup with fresh momentum and confidence. For Deion Sanders, it feels like a lose-lose situation.

End of the era nearing for Deion Sanders?!

The Buffs’ struggles go beyond just taking losses. They are ranked near the bottom of the Big 12 in almost every category, including scoring, offense, and defense. The problem is Deion Sanders’ transfer portal merchant (also ranked first transfer portal in 2024). With so many players coming and going through the transfer portal, the team lacks consistency and development. Many of the key players on the offensive and defensive lines are upperclassmen. Their 2026 campaign might end up being even worse than their 2025 campaign.

Coach Deion Sanders inherited a team that went 1-11, but the program has not improved much since then. Both offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston are being closely watched because the team’s performance has dropped.

Even with all the struggles, Sanders’ job might still be safe for now. His contract is worth $54 million over five years, with a $33 million buyout, so firing him would be extremely costly for Colorado. Health issues like bladder cancer and blood clots could also affect his long-term coaching outlook, but there is no sign he intends to step away. If Colorado loses this weekend’s game by another 35 points or more, that might finally force the Buffs’ board to take action.