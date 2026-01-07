Deion Sanders Bags Playoffs Star as Colorado WR’s Transfer Portal Promise Comes True

Colorado Buffaloes 2025 campaign may have stalled at 3-9, but Deion Sanders isn’t dwelling on the wreckage. Coach Prime is flipping regret into reload mode, cherry-picking top-tier talent from the portal. The latest win came with the James Madison Dukes’ all-conference cornerback, who played a massive role in the playoffs.

“Time to work!” the cornerback commit Justin Eaglin wrote while resharing On3’s Hayes Fawcett’s tweet confirming the player’s commitment to the Buffs on January 6.

After arriving at James Madison and debuting in 2023, Eaglin shifted gears in 2024. Over two full seasons with the Dukes, he racked up six interceptions, eight pass deflections, and 47 total tackles.

In the 2025 season, Eaglin recorded 35 total tackles, 22 solo tackles, to go with five interceptions (one pick-six), eight pass breakups, and a touchdown.

A 6-foot-1 corner with second-team All-Sun Belt credentials, he entered the portal ranked 44th at his position by 247Sports. Eaglin’s statement game came on the biggest stage, against the Oregon Ducks in the playoffs. That performance likely sealed the deal, with Deion falling head over heels for what he saw that night.

Eaglin jumped the route, picked off Dante Moore’s floating sideline pass near the goal line, and took it back 61 yards. Fresh off their playoff appearance, Deion did not want to wait any longer and dished out an offer. And from that instance, he continued to tease the Buffs’ commitment.

“Colorado Offered!” Eaglin tweeted on X, posting a picture of Shedeur Sanders from his Colorado days, where Deion’s son is captured in his iconic ‘Watch flex’ mode.

But what makes Deion’s program the best fit for the Dukes transfer? Colorado’s cornerback room at the moment has thinned out. While Ivan Yates graduated, Deion lost DJ McKinney, Noah King, and Teon Parks to the portal.

Still considering Eaglin’s college experience and success, Deion is likely to hand over the keys to him. Early in the first quarter of James Madison’s win over Old Dominion, the Monarchs’ Tre’ Brown III sliced past Eaglin for a 98-yard touchdown. Well, that was the most extended play they had ever allowed.

But Eaglin bounced back right after halftime, intercepting Colton Joseph’s underthrown pass under pressure from Amar Thomas. All this made the race to chase the cornerback all the way harder for Deion.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights hosted Eaglin, and Virginia Tech and UCLA had also picked up interest. However, Deion’s squad must be having something that made Eaglin choose the Buffs. Another freshly committed player shared how Colorado is keeping its promise.

Why Deion Sanders’ Colorado is a hot favorite destination among transfer portal players

Colorado struck quickly, landing a commitment from San Jose State star receiver Danny Scudero. That’s how Deion locked in the nation’s top receiving yards leader. So who better to weigh in on why transfer portal players are flocking to Deion’s squad?

“Obviously, the record says what it says,” said Scudero on what makes Deion’s Colorado so enticing for transfer portal players. “But at the end of the day, you’re going to a place where you can feel the love, but also feel the intensity in that building, where everybody feels they’re locked in on the same page.”

It’s not all roses for Deion when it comes to the transfer portal. Colorado lost its defensive lineman, Jehiem Oatis, to the portal. Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels got lucky to take him home. However, Coach Prime did not dwell on the loss.

He tapped into damage control mode and added a trio of all-conference defensive players. On Tuesday, January 6, along with Eaglin, Colorado landed the commitments from Bowling Green Falcons transfer linebacker Gideon Lampron and New Mexico State Aggies linebacker Tyler Martinez.

With a star-studded roster in place, Deion Sanders teams up with new Athletic Director Fernando Lovo, who’s looking to turn his 2026 vision into a winning reality.