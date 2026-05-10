Deion Sanders Breaks Silence After Public Appearance Raises Health Concerns

For years, Coach Prime has been dodging medical curveballs that would’ve sidelined pretty much any human-being. Between losing toes to blood clots and a secret, grueling battle with bladder cancer, Deion’s health has become a mystery to fans. But when a wild speculation about his recovery hit the internet, the Prime Time had to step in and call out the lies outright.

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It all kicked off when a fan named Tyler Ethridge hopped on X with a pretty heavy theory. He claimed that Deion’s recent health scares, the blood clots, the cancer, and the fact that he was spotted wearing a mask in 2026, were all because of the COVID vaccine.

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“Coach Prime gets the COVID vaccine, almost dies from blood clots and cancer, and is now wearing a mask in 2026. Bro is locked into the medical plantation.”

Coach Prime isn’t one to let a lie sit, especially when it involves his own life. He jumped into the comments to put Ethridge on the spot with a classic ‘bless your heart’ class response.

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“A lie don’t care who tells it. You were chosen! Congratulations 🙏” Deion replied and reposted it.

Basically, he was sarcastically crowning Ethridge as the “chosen one” for spreading fake news, effectively telling the world that the vaccine story was a total fabrication.

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Once he realized he’d been called out by the man himself, Ethridge tried to backpedal—sort of. He posted a follow-up saying, “If you never got the Covid vaccine I humbly REPENT for saying that.” But he didn’t fully let it go; he doubled down on the mask issue, telling Deion that “Psalm 91 works better” and suggesting the coach look into biblical “sorceries.”

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Deion wearing the mask has nothing to do with Covid or its vaccination. it’s a standard medical precaution rather than a political statement that Ethridge made it look like. Sanders actually underwent a procedure called a radical cystectomy, where his entire bladder was removed and a “neobladder” was reconstructed using his own intestinal tissue.

This surgery was quite taxing on his body. Because of it, Deion once had lost about 25 pounds and appeared much thinner in the eyes of the public. However, last year, Deion Sanders won the biggest fight of his life. Coach Prime is officially cancer-free. His recovery has been nothing short of a miracle given the complexity of his surgeries. However, he made it pretty clear and admitted that he isn’t back to “100% prime” just yet.

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So, after surgery like a bladder removal, the body’s immune system is naturally compromised as it pours all its energy into healing. His doctors advised him to wear a mask in high-traffic public areas to avoid common bugs or the flu, which could cause a setback in his recovery. It’s all part of a very calculated plan to keep him healthy for the 2026 college football season.

However, there might be another reason why he wears the mask: a strategic one, perhaps.

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Deion Sanders caught wearing the mask at Shelomi’s graduation

Beyond any health protocols, Deion Sanders’ mask at Shelomi’s graduation in May 2026 actually had a hilarious family twist. While the crowd was focused on the ceremony, his son Shedeur Sanders decided to spill the real tea in a vlog for Well Off Media.

According to Shedeur, the mask was Deion’s secret weapon to hide his facial expressions because his ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, was also in the building.

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“Cuz my mama here, you know how he smiles,” Shedeur said. “Don’t tell me what education can’t do. I got my dad and my mom in the same room, booked out. “Film this. There’s a reason he (Deion Sanders) put on a mask so they don’t see that he smiles.”

Mask story aside, it was a rare moment where the entire family was together to celebrate Shelomi’s big milestone of graduating from Alabama A&M. Shelomi even got in on the fun, posting a video of her parents sitting near each other in the stands with a caption about how she finally got them together.

The graduation itself was a major win for the family, making Shelomi the second of Deion’s children to graduate from an HBCU. She earned her degree in Liberal Studies and is now looking toward her next chapter, which might even include transferring closer to Colorado to be near her dad and help him with his health.