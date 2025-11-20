Deion Sanders’ Colorado Exit Rumors Heat Up After Daughter Deiondra’s Cryptic Message to “Let Go”

The Buffs nation has heard ‘Deion Sanders to somewhere else’ whispers so often that they’ve practically gone numb. But even after sending his two sons to the NFL and watching Travis Hunter bounce, Coach Prime stayed put. However, little by little, Deion might find no reason to be locked in Boulder anymore. Initially, he had something to prove. But with the results coming in flat, Coach Prime might be running out of reasons to stay.

On November 19, OutKick podcast host Trey Wallace dropped his expert take to add to the heat. “There’s a part of me that wonders when the regular season ends, does Deion Sanders potentially walk away?” wondered the analyst. “I’m not saying it will. I’m just saying this has been such a disaster this year. That was kind of going to be the case when you lose stars like that. But we’re not just talking about one or two positions here.”

For Wallace, the entire team is “not good.” After having a slow 4-8 start with Colorado in 2023, Deion and co. turned around in 2024 with a 9-4. Hoping to hit the double-digit mark this season, Coach Prime might have stayed back. The result? Not something Deion imagined in his worst nightmares.

The Buffaloes are sitting at 3-7 and 1-6 in the Big 12, and the numbers paint an ugly picture. They’re buried near the bottom of the Power 4, ranking below 100s across the board, 108th in scoring offense, 107th in scoring defense, 107th in yards per play, and 108th in yards per play allowed. It wasn’t the departures that did the damage. Deion just couldn’t bring in the horsepower required to keep the climb going.

“If you take a look at a lot of the guys that they brought in, there wasn’t a ton of production,” a Big 12 general manager said. “They took a bunch of Power 4 big names, big (recruiting) star guys, and they put them in with the expectation that they were going to have big jumps. And they just didn’t.”

The Buffs’ performances were red flags everywhere. Utah steamrolled them 53-7, with Colorado putting up a shocking minus-18 yards in the first half. Then Arizona came to town and dropped a 52-17 hammer. These losses looked painfully similar to the collapse that marked Karl Dorrell’s final stretch. Is the exit calling Deion’s name? The timing lines up a little too well with Deiondra tossing out a cryptic post.

Deiondra drops an enigmatic post as Deion Sanders’ exit rumors swirl

Well, we know how close Deiondra is to Coach Prime. Out of the five siblings, she flexes the ‘No.1 Kid’ badge. While Deion’s exit rumors now heat up, she tweeted, “You got to be willing to let go of the life you’re living in order to have the life you want. Don’t fall in love with a moment, a season, or a person that not continuously mutually beneficial.@wallo267.” It might be her way of saying Deion is feeling the grind, mentally and emotionally, with every setback.

But it could also just be Deiondra talking about her personal life. Deion’s daughter is also going through a tough stretch. She has broken up with her fiancé, R&B King Jacquees, and his now raising their son, Snow, as a single mother. We still don’t know what that cryptic post was really aiming at, but one thing’s clear. Deion still has one of his strongest supporters in his corner.

Colorado AD Rick George, who trusted and hired Deion in Boulder, has stepped down. With things already hot for Coach Prime, this raised questions about the head coach’s future in Boulder. That was when George with the stamp of approval, “Coach Prime’s committed here. I think everybody looks for a reason to think that he’s going to leave and coach.” He might have a hundred reasons to walk away from Colorado, but loyal support like this could keep his feet firmly planted in Boulder.