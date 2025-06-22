Deion Sanders’ Colorado Eyes Flip of Duke-Committed 2026 RB

Loyalty only lasts till the next offer. And in college football recruiting? That offer might hit you faster. Just ask the latest Power 5 commit who looked locked in one week, and back on the market the next. Coach Prime is officially entering his next act—and this one doesn’t include his sons. With Shedeur and Shilo pursuing their NFL dreams, and Travis Hunter right behind them, Deion Sanders is now steering the Colorado program solo. Deion Sanders has done a lot of things in Boulder, but the man is about to try something new: a straight-up blue-chip heist. The Buffaloes’ newest flip target just pledged to a top ACC school—but the Buffs are making a late run, and this one’s got fireworks written all over it.

Meet Jayvian Tanelus.

Just days after pledging to Duke, 2026 running back Jayvian Tanelus is already giving the recruiting world whiplash. Tanelus, a 5-foot-10, 188-pound junior from Community School of Naples (Fla.), was a major get for Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils earlier this June. He’d just wrapped up a visit in Durham, where he loved the staff’s energy, saw opportunity in a shallow RB room, and liked the blend of academics and football.

“It’s a new staff. They have a lot of energy over there. They’re building something real over there. Not a lot of schools are very high education and very good at football at the same time… they’re returning only two running backs.” Tanelus said after committing. “They only play three running backs in their system, so that’s a great chance for me to get on the field.”

But something changed. Maybe it was the altitude. Maybe it was the allure of Prime Time. On June 21st, less than two weeks after committing to Duke, Tanelus dropped a post on X congratulating Deion Sanders on an offer and attaching a photo of Travis Hunter. “Extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University of Colorado‼️🦬” he wrote, flipping the script on what was once a firm commitment. Colorado’s message? We’re not just watching—we’re coming.

Jayvian Tanelus, ranked No. 899 nationally and No. 58 at his position by 247Sports Composite, was one of Duke’s top gets in their 2026 class, which currently sits at No. 56 in the country and No. 13 in the ACC. Tanelus was their lone running back pledge—coming off a 1,500-yard junior campaign where he showcased burst, toughness, and clean footwork in tight spaces. If he flips to Colorado, he’d instantly become one of the Buffs’ most prized offensive recruits in this cycle.

Deion Sanders looks to lock down in-state big man Tripp Skewes for Buffs’ trenches

While the skill positions often hog the spotlight, Deion Sanders knows one truth all too well after two seasons in Boulder—games are won and lost in the trenches. And for all the love Coach Prime gets for landing headline names like Travis Hunter or Shedeur Sanders, it’s Colorado’s work in the dirt that could define their 2026 recruiting success. That’s where Englewood’s own Tripp Skewes enters the picture.

Tripp Skewes, a three-star offensive tackle out of Kent Denver School, is one of the top linemen in Colorado and sits firmly on the Buffs’ radar. He recently took official visits to both Colorado and Vanderbilt and left impressed with both. “My official visits were amazing,” Skewes told 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman. “What stood out to me the most was that both programs are building something special.” It’s a compliment that hints at a tight decision, but Boulder has a big home-field advantage here.

Skewes, ranked the No. 12 player in the state, fits the mold of what Coach Prime has desperately tried to build up front—tough, local, coachable, and ready to contribute. After a brutal 2022 season with one of the worst O-lines in Power Five football, Colorado made big strides behind names like Jordan Seaton and walk-on surprise Cash Cleveland. Still, there’s work to be done, and in-state blue-chippers like Skewes could be foundational for that next step.

Skewes spent time on his visit with offensive line coach Gunnar White and assistant QBs coach Isaac Kresge. He also linked up with Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, another big-time in-state DL from Cherry Creek High, who’s on Colorado’s 2026 radar. The Buffs are making a full-court press to secure their trench future without shipping talent in from across the country. Skewes’ preference for staying close to home and his praise for Boulder’s culture suggest this is a real battle Colorado could win.

To add to the momentum, four-star OL Deacon Schmitt—another Coloradan—has the Buffs in his final three alongside Alabama and Oklahoma. His decision comes June 28. Skewes, on the other hand, is likely to commit in July. If Coach Prime pulls off both, Colorado’s offensive line will look less like a patch job and more like a fortress. It’s no secret that Sanders wants local dominance. Skewes could be a key piece to making that dream real.